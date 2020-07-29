Two days after the Chesterfield County School Board approved a virtual learning reopening plan, the Board of Supervisors announced an audit of the school system and the Chesterfield Education Association.
The reason for the audit stems from bullying allegations toward Chesterfield teachers who wished to return to the classroom come September, according to Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Leslie Haley.
Some teachers have claimed they were bullied by both school system staff and the teacher's union, Haley added, who announced her request of the audit during the July 22 Supervisors meeting.
The School Board voted 4-1 to begin the school year online during its July 20 meeting only a few hours after Superintendent Merv Daughtery recommended a virtual start.
When asked if teachers have approached the school system about the allegations, schools spokesman Shawn Smith responded with the language of School Board Policy 5101 which states:
"the School Board prohibits abusive work environments in the school division. Any school board employee who contributes to an abusive work environment will be appropriately disciplined. Retaliation or reprisal against school board employees who make allegations of abusive work environment or assist in the investigation of allegations of abusive work environments is prohibited."
Haley found it “troubling … that there was bullying going on [and] harassment going on by members of your [Daugherty’s] department and the CEA,” she said during the meeting.
In an interview Tuesday evening, Haley said, “I’m hoping this reveals nothing, but if it’s actually happening we need to stop it.”
Without hesitation, Daugherty agreed to the audit on July 22.
“I support you 100% in that issue. I would be appalled if any of my staff did that,” Daugherty said during the Supervisors meeting. “If we have to sign a letter of agreement or an MOU [Memorandum of Understanding], I will.”
During the public comment period of the July 20 School Board meeting, Meg Herring, a Chesterfield parent who was in favor of having the option to return to school and mentioned the alleged bullying, spoke “to advocate for the teachers who have personally reached out to me because they are afraid to speak up.”
“Younger, underrepresented teachers want to return to the classroom but fear bullying to speak out,” Herring said.
According to Herring, teachers said Sonia Smith, the teacher union’s president, deleted opposing comments off a Facebook Live feed and “called out people inappropriately that were commenting in dissent of her opinion.”
In recent weeks, a fellow administrator of the page, “caught comments of micro and macro aggressions,” directed at both Smith and the union, Smith said in an interview Tuesday. The administrator deleted said comments and banned those who wrote them because of how vile the language was, Smith said.
“What I do for educators and school employees, how I advocate for them has come into question,” Smith said.
Smith added the “Chesterfield Education Association Facebook page is a space for members and potential members, Chesterfield school employees.”
The teacher’s union called for a virtual start to the school year in a statement earlier this month. Smith said push-back occurred by some for the CEA joining with the Richmond Education Association, putting out nearly identical statements.
Some people also took issue with the union’s former Facebook profile photo of a raised fist gripping a pencil, Smith said.
As a racial and social justice awakening continues to grow throughout the country, a symbol of a Black raised fist is being used with the Black Lives Matter movement.
“The fist gripping the pencil was equated with the Black Lives Matter movement,” Smith said. “People were saying the union was potentially communist and Marxist [because of the profile photo].”
The first stage of the audit — gathering information from Chesterfield teachers and school staff — is underway by the county’s internal audit department, which routinely audits both county departments and the school system, Haley said. There is no cost to the audit and no concrete timeline at this time.
While Supervisor Jim Holland "eagerly awaits" the audit results as "there is no place in our county and school system for bullying," he has taken issue to auditing the teacher's union.
The CEA "is not a county agency or department so the Board [of Supervisors] does not have standing to audit them in my opinion," Holland said.
With the teacher’s union’s board members being county teachers “they are subject to the same policies,” as any other county employee, Haley said.
Smith said auditing the union “is an overreach of government.”
“I respect my superintendent saying he is all in, I get it because there is nothing to hide. There is no bullying."
