Chesterfield teen gets 35 years for enticing friend to kill man she falsely claimed raped her

On the morning after the killing, detectives interviewed Daily at the Chesterfield school she attended. Daily told them that she had been in touch with Poole and had invited him over to hang out, and that he was coming over to her apartment on the night he was killed.

Daily told investigators that Poole sent her a text message when he arrived at the complex, and shortly thereafter she heard gunshots outside her residence but didn’t go to investigate.

When detectives asked if she tried contacting Poole after hearing the gunshots, Daily said no, because “if something did happen to him the police would be looking into it and she thought it would look bad if she were calling or texting him,” according to court documents.

Daily provided detectives her phone when they asked to see it, and they discovered that all the data had been erased and the phone had been reset to factory settings.

In addition to Daily, detectives soon identified Durham and a third person, Darrell Wilson, as potential suspects in the slaying. Through witness interviews, cellphone records and social media evidence, detectives learned that Durham and Daily were very close.