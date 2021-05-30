Chesterfield's third-largest mobile home park could change hands. Residents worry what comes next.

“I definitely am concerned that those rising costs couldn’t be absorbed by everyone in the community and those who are on a fixed-income or otherwise have vulnerabilities would be the first to lose out,” he said.

A survey of 54 mobile home parks throughout Central Virginia found more than half of households who live in one depend on some form of public assistance, like social security benefits or food stamps, according to a 2016 report released by the Manufactured Home Community Coalition of Virginia. A quarter spent more than half their monthly income on housing, the survey found.

The homes at Suburban Village are owner-occupied. Many are mobile in name only because of their age or condition. Those that are moveable would cost thousands to relocate. If their owners could clear the mechanical and financial hurdles, they would encounter a logistical one: County zoning restricts where they’re allowed, and most mobile home parks are at, or near, capacity.

Put another way, residents who remain once new the new owners take over may have to choose between shouldering rent increases or selling their homes and entering a rental market with few, if any, options for comparable priced housing in the county or region.