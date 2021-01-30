Chesterfield's youngest are returning to school Monday, two months earlier than originally recommended

Come Monday morning, nearly 14,000 of Chesterfield County Public Schools’ youngest learners will be back in a classroom five days a week.
The elementary schoolers will join 1,000 select special K-12 education students who returned at the end of September. Students in the career and technical centers also return Monday.
Roughly 13,000 elementary pupils will remain at home, engaging in virtual learning. Most students heading back to face-to-face live in the Matoaca (55%) and Midlothian (54%) districts, whose school populations are majority white, according to data compiled by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Across the district’s Title I elementary schools, between 36% and 64% of students are returning.
Monday’s reopening comes on the heels of a contentious month that saw dueling petition drives to open and remain shuttered, a split School Board vote, a botched vaccine rollout, and a volunteer-drive effort to secure more PPE for teachers and bus drivers.
Monday’s return wasn’t in the cards earlier this month. Documents obtained through an open records request show schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty wanted to pump the brakes, leaving students in virtual learning until April 1. Daugherty’s original recommendation came before the system had received 3,200 fewer coronavirus vaccines for teachers and staff than it needed two weeks before students were slated to return.
School Board members received a preview of Daugherty’s April 1 recommendation ahead of their scheduled Jan. 12 meeting. When the meeting came around, the recommendation had been changed to Feb.1, with elementary returning five-days a week. It passed 4-1.
“[T]he presentation was edited between meetings with Board members who provided input,” spokesperson Tim Bullis wrote in an email. Officials declined to answer questions about the decision and instead cast the move as an administrative matter.
The April start would have provided breathing space, to allow for more time for decision making, said Ryan Abbott, a Chesterfield teacher and parent, who after teaching in a hybrid configuration is keeping his elementary schooler at home.
“April sounds a lot more logical, instead we are sending kids right back in the [caseload] spike and that is likely to make it worse,” Abbott said.
Abbott said he doesn't have faith in the school’s system mitigation strategies and would feel selfish about sending his child back, possibly exposing colleagues.
Chesterfield has adopted several strategies to tamp down potential spread, such as wearing masks, socially distancing (the target is 6 feet but 3 feet will be allowed), contract tracing, cleaning of school buildings, self-health assessments and hand/respiratory hygiene.
School Board Chairman Ryan Harter said in an email classroom desks will have at least 3 feet of distance, with 6 feet in cafeterias. With over 70% of the county elementary schools having face-to-face learning at 50% or less of the building’s capacity, there should be sufficient social distance space, Harter said. Classroom trailers were not included in the elementary capacity count, meaning schools with trailers have more space.
“As we shared earlier this month, Chesterfield County Public Schools has been very deliberate about its return to a five-day-a-week, in-person learning environment,” said Harter, who did not directly answer questions about the change in return date.
Virtual learning has created difficulties for Meredith Baker’s three children — two elementary schools and a middle schooler — because of their ages.
“I would have been in favor of waiting [until April], but I feel like there are sufficient measures in place now to give me confidence in sending the kids back,” including ventilation and air filters, said Baker, whose children attend Midlothian-area schools.
However, while Baker is sending her elementary students back Monday, she said she would feel better if all Chesterfield teachers had been fully vaccinated before returning to school.
Over 80% of school system employees are still without a first dose, Daugherty said earlier this week in an email to staff.
After receiving limited doses, this past week the school system was able to begin vaccinating elementary school teachers, however not all returning Monday will have received the first dose.
Come Monday, teachers at 18 elementary schools will have received the first dose, leaving 21 schools without a vaccine until Feb. 4, four days into the return.
Over the past six months, two sides have clashed over what's best for students and staff, lobbying hard for opposite views. One presented a 750 signature petition to the School Board and has sought a five-day return since July, the other, with a 4,000 signature petition, has continuously advocated for students to continue learning from home and for teachers to be vaccinated.
Some families have gone a different route altogether.
After keeping her three children in virtual learning at Manchester Middle and J.A. Chalkley Elementary, Elizabeth Schill unenrolled them from Chesterfield and began homeschooling through time4learning, an online school curriculum program, which costs $50 a month.
“I don’t feel the schools are safe and the virtual was too difficult for my son with IEP needs to navigate and then my other two have fallen on to my night owl sleep schedule and were missing school,” Schill said.
Now her children, two middle schoolers and an elementary student get their work done on their own time.
In an effort to safeguard teachers whose students are returning to classrooms Monday, The Friends of Chesterfield Public Schools Coalition organized a drive to purchase N95 masks for both teachers and bus drivers. The group is working with the Chesterfield Education Association to provide 3,000 masks for teachers ahead of classes. Teachers who are going Monday can receive a bag of three masks.
The school system did not accept the 800 masks for bus drivers, which the group wanted to provide so drivers could rotate between three N95 masks. A schools spokesman said the transportation department has provided N95 masks to bus drivers all year.
Staff writer John Ramsey contributed to this report.