Chesterfield's youngest are returning to school Monday, two months earlier than originally recommended

After receiving limited doses, this past week the school system was able to begin vaccinating elementary school teachers, however not all returning Monday will have received the first dose.

Come Monday, teachers at 18 elementary schools will have received the first dose, leaving 21 schools without a vaccine until Feb. 4, four days into the return.

Over the past six months, two sides have clashed over what's best for students and staff, lobbying hard for opposite views. One presented a 750 signature petition to the School Board and has sought a five-day return since July, the other, with a 4,000 signature petition, has continuously advocated for students to continue learning from home and for teachers to be vaccinated.

Some families have gone a different route altogether.

After keeping her three children in virtual learning at Manchester Middle and J.A. Chalkley Elementary, Elizabeth Schill unenrolled them from Chesterfield and began homeschooling through time4learning, an online school curriculum program, which costs $50 a month.

“I don’t feel the schools are safe and the virtual was too difficult for my son with IEP needs to navigate and then my other two have fallen on to my night owl sleep schedule and were missing school,” Schill said.