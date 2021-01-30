Chesterfield's youngest are returning to school Tuesday, two months earlier than originally recommended

School Board Chairman Ryan Harter said in an email that classroom desks will have at least 3 feet of distance, with 6 feet in cafeterias. With over 70% of the county elementary schools having face-to-face learning at 50% or less of the building’s capacity, there should be sufficient social distance space, Harter said. Classroom trailers were not included in the elementary capacity count, meaning schools with trailers have more space.

“As we shared earlier this month, Chesterfield County Public Schools has been very deliberate about its return to a five-day-a-week, in-person learning environment,” said Harter, who did not directly answer questions about the change in return date.

Virtual learning has created difficulties for Meredith Baker’s three children — two in elementary school and a middle schooler — because of their ages.

“I would have been in favor of waiting [until April], but I feel like there are sufficient measures in place now to give me confidence in sending the kids back,” including ventilation and air filters, said Baker, whose children attend Midlothian-area schools.

However, while Baker is sending her elementary students back Tuesday, she said she would feel better if all Chesterfield teachers had been fully vaccinated before returning to school.