Chickahominy Pipeline hosting virtual open house next Thursday

In continuing its efforts to engage the public, Chickahominy Pipeline LLC will host a virtual open house Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. for the public to ask questions and learn more about the proposed 83-mile pipeline it wishes to build through five central Virginia counties.

The link for the meeting will be posted on the company’s website, www.chickahominypipeline.com, on Monday, Dec. 6, but won’t be live until Thursday.

Those wishing to submit questions ahead of time may do so through Wednesday, Dec. 8 by email - info@chickahominypipeline.com - or using the "contact us" page on the company website. Attendees will also be able to submit questions on Thursday ahead of and during the meeting. A video of the virtual event will be posted online after the meeting for those who could not participate.

Chickahominy Project Outreach Spokeswoman Beth Minear said the company is also scheduling at least two in-person open houses - which will also be streamed live - for the end of January.

“Questions will be encouraged even after the virtual Open House, so landowners and stakeholders should feel free to reach out at any time,” she said by email Friday.