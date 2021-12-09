Chickahominy Pipeline hosts first 'warm body outreach' event to address questions about proposed 83-mile natural gas pipeline

Chickahominy has petitioned the SCC seeking not to be regulated on the grounds that it will not be selling natural gas to customers, only supplying the power plant.

In response to the lack of early engagement efforts, Minear said that "this project was so different from other pipeline projects that ... didn't have a local benefit [and] the company wanted to get a feeling for constructability and the routes first, to see is this even feasible in this area first before we started the outreach."

"It was a mistake — we should have done outreach first," she said. But "we heard you — we've not done a great job in outreach prior to that and we're making up for it, and we hope to gain your support."

Following a question about the benefit to landowners who agree to allow the pipeline on their property, Minear said the benefits don’t necessarily come from the land, "other than ensuring energy and reliability for your entire community going forward."

She said studies have shown that real estate values don't diminish with rights-of-way.