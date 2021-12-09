Chickahominy Pipeline hosts first 'warm body outreach' event to address questions about proposed 83-mile natural gas pipeline

Chickahominy Pipeline LLC held a highly anticipated virtual public meeting Thursday night, five months after residents in five central Virginia counties were surprised with land survey letters about the potential for a then unknown pipeline project that may go through their properties.
Led by company representatives, the virtual Zoom meeting — described by Chickahominy Project Outreach's Beth Minear as the first "warm body outreach" — was the first public engagement event held by Chickahominy, which wants to build an 83-mile pipeline as part of a proposed project that involves a new power plant in Charles City County.
The pipeline would run through the counties of Louisa, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City and supply the natural gas for the plant. Chickahominy Pipeline is affiliated with a company called Chickahominy Power, which wants to build the plant. Both are subsidiaries of a Northern Virginia-based energy firm called Balico LLC.
Thursday night, company representatives said that more than 40 people were participating in the Zoom meeting, and that they had received dozens of questions ahead of time. They also allowed viewers to submit questions throughout. Questions focused on issues like lack of outreach, pipeline construction, the project's private investors, and benefits to landowners, as well as the larger issue of what happens to the project if the State Corporation Commission decides that Chickahominy must be a regulated utility.
Chickahominy has petitioned the SCC seeking not to be regulated on the grounds that it will not be selling natural gas to customers, only supplying the power plant.
In response to the lack of early engagement efforts, Minear said that "this project was so different from other pipeline projects that ... didn't have a local benefit [and] the company wanted to get a feeling for constructability and the routes first, to see is this even feasible in this area first before we started the outreach."
"It was a mistake — we should have done outreach first," she said. But "we heard you — we've not done a great job in outreach prior to that and we're making up for it, and we hope to gain your support."
Following a question about the benefit to landowners who agree to allow the pipeline on their property, Minear said the benefits don’t necessarily come from the land, "other than ensuring energy and reliability for your entire community going forward."
She said studies have shown that real estate values don't diminish with rights-of-way.
"The benefit is to make sure your community — the nursing homes, the grocery stores, the schools, your home — has a continuous supply of reliable energy," she said. "That's the benefit for the community and then for you personally."
However, subsequent questions pointed out that the power plant's electricity will likely be used in other states — not Virginia.
Minear said the power plant is a local benefit project that'll bring good-paying jobs and tax revenues to Charles City, and will serve to reinforce the grid that then provides electricity to the regional market.
Property owners in the proposed pathway first got letters earlier this summer, even before county officials in some of those localities knew about the project. County leaders in Hanover, Henrico and Louisa then publicly expressed their frustration in the months that followed, saying countless attempts to reach Chickahominy or get questions answered were met with little or no communication from the company.
Thursday night, Hanover's Deputy County Administrator Frank Harksen posed several questions through the Zoom chat feature during the meeting, including whether Chickahominy representatives would be willing to attend a Hanover Board of Supervisors meeting.
"I would love to — invite me," Minear said, adding that she can bring others who can help provide information. "Whoever you need, just give us an invitation and a heads-up."
After the virtual meeting, Greg Buppert, senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, said it "left with me with more questions about the project than even before the presentation."
He said the company has stated publicly — and reiterated tonight — that it will not use eminent domain, but "it seems nearly impossible to get an 83-mile right of way ... without eminent domain." On the point about the power plant being a local project, he said it's more accurate to say that the electricity produced at the Charles City power plant will be part of a regional grid — meaning outside Virginia — but won't be sold to customers in Virginia, as some have pointed out.
"The feeling I am left with," he said, is "there are big unanswered questions about how this project can even move forward as its proposed."
Chickahominy is still working its way through the SCC.
On Sept. 3, Chickahominy Pipeline petitioned the State Corporation Commission to be an unregulated utility because, according to its SCC filing, it's not selling its natural gas to customers. The gas would be used only to operate the power plant, and the electricity it generates would be sold into a larger market including outside Virginia.
If unregulated, the company could enter into private agreements with property owners without locality involvement, though being unregulated also means that property owners can say no to the company's requests without fear of having their property taken though eminent domain.
In October, SCC staff recommended the commission reject the company's request, saying the company is attempting to "subvert" state law "and escape regulation by creating a shell corporation."
The most recent action taken by the SCC was Nov. 15, when a hearing examiner on the case recommended that the commission's three judges reject the request by Chickahominy to be unregulated, saying, in part, that "Chickahominy's planned pipeline would be subject to the Commission's jurisdiction under the Utility Facilities Act because Chickahominy would be a 'public utility' under the plain language of the Utility Facilities Act."
Minear said Thursday night that if the SCC determines that the pipeline needs to be regulated or regulated in part, "we have the option of either appealing, we have the option of filing for a certificate of need, and we have other options."
She said Chickahominy won't abandon the project if they don't get the SCC ruling they're seeking.
"We're going to find a way to get this pipeline built and if we have to look at other avenues," she said, "we'll do so."
Community members who wish to submit additional questions can do so at info@chickahominypipeline.com. Minear said the company is committed to answering questions within one business day.
Chickahominy has said it will schedule in-person meetings for late January, which will also be livestreamed.
