Children ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for a vaccine in September, right as Va. heads into worst of pandemic

Kids ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine next month, right as the state is projected to face the worst of the pandemic.
Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula announced the long-awaited development in a call with reporters on Tuesday, noting how the more than 700,000 kids given eligibility status could change the conversation around schools reopening and bolster Virginia’s sluggish vaccination rates. The 5-to-11 age group accounts for the largest population chunk of children in Virginia.
Adding that large a number to the vaccination pool could hypothetically launch the state toward having roughly 63% of residents fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, that percentage was at 55%.
But while 12-to-15-year-olds caused a mini jump in vaccinations when they became eligible in May, less than half have received at least one dose three months later. Less than 40% are fully vaccinated.
The threat of the hyper-transmissible delta variant - which put a crack in the barrier meant to keep the virus out and a semblance of recovery in - could prompt a different response.
Virginia is already recording slight upticks in daily vaccinations, rising from 11,407 last month to almost 14,000 on Tuesday.
“While I’d love to say that it’s because of our increased outreach efforts and our really thoughtful campaigns, I think the reality is that it is the impact of delta and the fact that this is a more contagious disease, that it is causing cases to surge [and] hospitalizations to increase around the country,” Avula said. “That has put vaccinations back on the radar for many Virginians.”
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports COVID hospitalizations in children under 18 have exceeded the all-time-high recorded in February.
That hasn’t happened yet in Virginia. The average number of people hospitalized with the virus has remained lower than last summer’s surge when nearly 1,300 COVID patients were inside Virginia’s hospitals.
Dr. Lillian Peake, state epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, acknowledged on Tuesday that VDH hasn’t analyzed whether children are currently being hospitalized more often now than in prior points of the pandemic. Better data is needed, added Avula, especially on whether the increase in cases among kids is due to more exposure than last summer - when schools were closed and camps were canceled - or other factors.
A Friday report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which identifies COVID trends, found the delta variant, lower vaccination rates and more relaxed behaviors among residents are driving the state's health districts to surge.
The potential aftermath: infections surpassing the record-high set in January within a month.
“The bulk of our population will likely be exposed to the delta variant at some point in the next few months,” Avula said. “And they’re either going to be exposed to it fully vaccinated or they’re not.”
The concern surrounding how aggressively the virus spread among children in July was enough for the Academy of American Pediatrics to write a letter to Dr. Janet Woodcock, the Food and Drug Administration’s acting commissioner, last Thursday urging the authorization of “safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 12 as soon as possible.”
A Virginia Commonwealth University study tracking vaccine skepticism showed 70% of parents with children ages 11 and under were likely to vaccinate their kids against the virus if a shot was free and approved.
Willingness varied by race and ethnicity, however, with 100% of Asians and 70% of whites indicating they’d vaccinated their younger child compared to 64% of Black Virginians and 55% of Hispanics saying the same.
Data from Kaiser Family Foundation, which has monitored vaccine trends, showed about half of people in the "wait and see" group - largely made up of younger people and Black and Latino adults - would be more likely to get vaccinated if a vaccine received full approval.
Avula said that could happen in September, too, and make vaccine mandates more common across Virginia. While showing proof of vaccination is not required on a state level - that decision would be up to the General Assembly - VDH is building a pathway for residents to show a QR code verifying their status if they choose to do so.
The state agency is also preparing for a federal decision next week expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised people.
Like with the widened eligibility for the 5-to-11 age group, Avula said the infrastructure is in place to handle the increase in vaccinations and address safety concerns.
VDH also spent the summer recruiting pediatricians and family physicians to become approved vaccine providers through the federal process and Avula added that the state has pharmacies, health departments and schools in place to create vaccine clinics and address safety concerns for parents of younger children.
But by the time authorization happens for children under 12, most school years in Virginia's districts will have already started.
Avula and Peake emphasized the need for additional mitigation measures to be taken to protect kids who are ineligible for vaccination on Tuesday, such as universal masking indoors in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status and social distancing.
Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy director of the Office of Epidemiology, said VDH has been "true and consistent" that the public health recommendation is to wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial to high transmission.
That's nearly every locality in Virginia, according to CDC data, but both VDH and Gov. Ralph Northam have drawn criticism due to recommendations relying on individual behavior and the honor system instead of a mandate.
While children wait to be vaccine eligible, local school boards are wrangling with whether to make masks optional, even as the 0-to-9 age group is seeing double the rate of infection seen last summer.
A Friday report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which identifies COVID trends, found the delta variant, lower vaccination rates and more relaxed behaviors among residents are driving the state's health districts to surge.
The potential aftermath: infections surpassing the record-high set in January within a month.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo