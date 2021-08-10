Children ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for vaccine in September, Avula announces

Kids ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine next month, right as the state is projected to face the worst of the pandemic's latest surge.

Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, announced the long-awaited development in a call with reporters on Tuesday, noting how the more than 700,000 kids given eligibility status could change the conversation around schools reopening and boost Virginia’s vaccination rates. The 5-to-11 age group accounts for the largest population chunk of children in Virginia.

Adding that significant a number to the vaccination pool could hypothetically launch the state toward having roughly 63% of residents fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, that percentage was at 55%.

But while 12 to 15-year-olds caused a mini jump in vaccinations when they became eligible in May, less than half have received at least one dose three months later. Less than 40% are fully vaccinated.

The threat of the hyper-transmissible delta variant - which put a crack in the barrier meant to keep the virus out and a semblance of recovery in - could prompt a different response.

Virginia is already recording slight upticks in daily vaccinations, rising from 11,407 last month to almost 14,000 on Tuesday.