Chippenham closes NICU, drawing concerns for low-income patients

Chippenham Hospital in south Richmond closed its neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, Tuesday, raising concern that care for newborns will be less accessible to low-income patients.

The hospital's 15-bassinet NICU, which treats newborns who arrive prematurely or with life-threatening complications, was merged with the one at Johnston-Willis Hospital, a smaller facility 6 miles west near the Chesterfield County line. Chippenham is one of the area's largest hospitals and is closer to low-income residents in south Richmond.

The decision was made by HCA Healthcare, which owns both facilities. Infants born at Chippenham who need NICU care will be stabilized and transferred to Johnston-Willis, said Pryor Green, spokesperson for the system. Consolidating NICU services allows the hospitals to provide the best care for patients, she added.

Karina Bean was shopping at a Chesterfield County Kroger when she began to bleed profusely. Though she was just 34 weeks pregnant, she began having contractions.

Her mother drove her to Chippenham, where doctors determined she was having a placental abruption. They scheduled an emergency caesarean section, and she gave birth to a 5-pound, 4-ounce boy. He was shuttled to the NICU, where he was fed through a tube and placed on breathing assistance.

When he was 4 days old, still hooked to machines, he was placed in the back of an ambulance and driven to Johnston-Willis. He was placed in the NICU there as the hospitals prepared for the merge.

"I was definitely worried," Bean said. "I wish he didn't have to be transferred at all."

That kind of transfer costs about $10,000, but the hospital covered the cost, she said. Bean said she and her son received the best care possible at both hospitals. He can now breathe on his own, and Karina can feed him sometimes.

Bean chose Chippenham because it was the closest hospital to her home, but she worries about patients who don't have cars. The closest bus stop to Johnston-Willis is nearly 4 miles away, and Chippenham is closer to residents in much of South Richmond.

One of the area's largest hospitals, Chippenham is also a Level I trauma center, meaning it can take patients involved in significant car wrecks. If a car wreck leads to a baby being born prematurely, the newborn might be transferred to a different hospital than the mother.

Green, the spokesperson for HCA, did not address a question about Johnston-Willis' accessibility to low-income patients.

During peaks of COVID, it became much harder to transfer patients, as hospitals were full and ambulances were at a premium. The number of patients transferred throughout the state decreased by a quarter during a surge last year, compared with before the pandemic.

Transfers are expensive, too. The cost of an ambulance ride requiring critical care from Richmond Ambulance Authority starts at $1,500 and increases depending on mileage.

Chippenham's NICU isn't the first unit for children HCA closed this year. In April, Henrico Doctors' Hospital shuttered its pediatric and pediatric intensive-care units, citing low demand. HCA said it would divert more resources toward adult inpatient care, surgery and women's health.

Health care for newborns will expand elsewhere next year when Virginia Commonwealth University Health opens its new pediatric tower downtown. Its NICU is due to expand from 20 bassinets to 24.

Johnston-Willis opened a new 20-bassinet NICU last year. The facility saw more births in 2021, as did a number of hospitals throughout the country. NICU employees at Chippenham were moved to Johnston-Willis.

Chippenham will continue to operate its labor and delivery department, and it will continue delivering babies from high-risk pregnancies, Green said. It also operates an emergency room, intensive-care unit, a burn and wound program for children and inpatient psychiatric services for children at Tucker Pavilion.