Christmas Day weather: Warm and breezy

Aside from a couple of recent colder nights, the unseasonably warm December goes on.

Friday's weather looks quiet. More clouds in the mix than on Thursday, but a good day to be outside with afternoon temperatures around 60.

And certainly not cold this coming Christmas morning — a mostly cloudy sky with daybreak temperatures in the 40s.

Warm for the time of year on Christmas Day with a lot of clouds, but it doesn’t look like enough to squeeze out any rain. Breezes return from the southwest and afternoon temperatures will be flirting with 70.

Sunny and a bit cooler on Sunday, but still above normal. Breezy in the afternoon with temperatures around 60.

A couple of weak systems make a run at us early next week. For now, it looks like they hold their rain just to our west and north by about 50 to 100 miles, so they will be close and worth keeping an eye on. That also puts Richmond on the eastern side of those systems, which is the warm side.

As a result, Monday through Wednesday continue to bring the warmth: highs in the 50s Monday, 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.