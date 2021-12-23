Christmas Day weather: Warm and breezy

Aside from a couple of recent colder nights, the unseasonably warm December goes on.
Friday's weather looks quiet. More clouds in the mix than on Thursday, but a good day to be outside with afternoon temperatures around 60.
And certainly not cold this coming Christmas morning — a mostly cloudy sky with daybreak temperatures in the 40s.
Warm for the time of year on Christmas Day with a lot of clouds, but it doesn’t look like enough to squeeze out any rain. Breezes return from the southwest and afternoon temperatures will be flirting with 70.
Sunny and a bit cooler on Sunday, but still above normal. Breezy in the afternoon with temperatures around 60.
A couple of weak systems make a run at us early next week. For now, it looks like they hold their rain just to our west and north by about 50 to 100 miles, so they will be close and worth keeping an eye on. That also puts Richmond on the eastern side of those systems, which is the warm side.
As a result, Monday through Wednesday continue to bring the warmth: highs in the 50s Monday, 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.
A more substantial system will push through Thursday into Friday next week, which brings us our next really good chance of rain. And the relative warmth ahead of that system means that temperatures will not go below freezing again until that system clears the state, probably New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.
Richmond Climate Check
• Record high on Christmas Day in Richmond is 75 degrees (2015). We have a shot at it, but will likely fall short.
• So far this month, Richmond is having its 8th driest December on record.
• Statewide drought now is about the same level as the first of June 2021. Before that, it has not been this dry since the fall of 2019.
