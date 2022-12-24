Christmas Eve was numbingly cold in Richmond -- but not a record

The underdressed, ill-prepared shoppers at the Target in western Henrico County tucked their chins in their jackets and hustled from their cars to the building’s entrance.

Longtime residents of Richmond, accustomed to mild Christmas holidays where temperatures are cool and a light jacket will suffice, were met with a stiff, chilling cold air Saturday. This is the South, and the globe is warming, but it was impossible to tell.

Car doors were frozen shut. Vehicle engines labored to start. Furnaces were pushed to their limit as Saturday’s high briefly touched 25 degrees.

But the cold was no match for the small handful of dogs that visited the Short Pump dog park in western Henrico as they tugged at other canines’ ears and gleefully chased torn-up tennis balls. They were unbothered.

“He’s completely oblivious,” said Mike Westhoven, who brought his Sheepadoodle, Ozy, for playtime.

Ozy is lucky, born with his own winter coat in the form of a thick, white fuzzy fur all over his body. Before they left the house Saturday, Ozy incessantly tapped his owner with his paw as if to say, “Let’s go already.”

Westhoven managed just fine, too. Years ago, he was a member of the U.S. Air Force, stationed in northern Maine. The lowest temperature he remembers is an unthinkable minus 42.

What does minus 42 feel like? Not that different than minus 10, he said. At some point, cold is cold.

But Saturday wasn’t a record. The recorded high of 25 degrees at Richmond International Airport — which lasted just five minutes — was 1 degree from tying the record. The coldest Christmas Eve in Richmond came in 1989, when the high temperature was 24.

This year will have to settle for finishing second.

The low temperature on Christmas morning will be between 10 and 15 degrees, likely placing it among the top eight coldest Christmas Days on record. Richmond reached 3 degrees on Christmas Day 1935 and again in 1983.

For the snow lovers, there is no hope Sunday. No precipitation is expected in the next few days. Sunday’s temperature will reach 30 or 32.

Nearly 80,000 families in Virginia and North Carolina lost power Friday because of damaging high winds. By Saturday afternoon, Dominion Energy had restored power for 76,000 customers.

The cold brings additional energy use, but the infrastructure is performing well, said Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion.

“With extreme cold temperatures over the next several days, we will keep a vigilant watch on the system to make sure it continues to meet the needs of our customers,” Harris said.

The cold also did a number on air travel. Several flights in and out of Richmond International Airport were delayed Saturday. An American Airlines flight from Louisville scheduled to land at 1:25 a.m. didn’t touch ground in Richmond until almost 5 p.m. — more than 15 hours later than anticipated.

City officials again will open a daytime warming shelter Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall downtown on East Broad Street.

Temporary inclement weather shelters will stay open 24 hours until at least Monday. The men’s shelter is located at 1901 Wall St. The shelter for women and children can be found at 2807 Hull St.

At its busiest Saturday morning, there were four dogs meandering the Short Pump dog park. Minutes later, there was just one — a charcoal-colored Catahoula mix named Luna — and his owner, Darrell Poff.

Poff figured that Luna could use some exercise before their two-hour drive to Hampton Roads on Saturday. So into the icy air they went.

Like his playful dog, Poff was undeterred. He was born in South Dakota, giving him a level of immunity not seen in Virginia.

“You just have to be prepared,” said Poff, wearing gloves, a wool beanie pulled down to his eyebrows and the hood of his jacket hiked into the up position.