Christmas tree shortage impacts Richmond-area; supply is down, prices are up and some nurseries are sold-out, but trees can still be found

“Every local tree you can find will be sold this year,” Ryan Clouse, president of the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association and a grower with Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm in Frederick County, said in a statement. “Already tight supplies were further impacted by heat and fires in Oregon, which is the largest tree-producing state,” he said.

Many U.S. stores are supplied by growers like Bottomley Evergreens and Farms in Southwest Virginia. Bottomley is Virginia’s largest Christmas tree farm and plants 1 million seedlings annually on 600 acres.

“This year we’ll cut around 600,000 [trees],” Carlos Taylor, Bottomley’s Christmas tree manager, said in a statement. “They’ll go to Texas, parts of New Jersey and New York, Ohio, part of Florida and down to Puerto Rico.”

At Sneed’s, Rash has been encouraging customers to think outside the box and create new traditions. For instance, she says that if you want a tall tree but can only find a 5-foot tree, you can stand it on a crate and have more room for presents. Sneed’s is also renting out artificial trees for the holiday. “We’ll come and pick it up at the end of the season,” Rash said.