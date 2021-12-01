Christmas tree shortages impacts Richmond-area; supply is down, prices are up and some nurseries are sold-out, but trees can still be found

At Sneed's, Rash has been encouraging customers to think outside the box and create new traditions. For instance, she says that if you want a tall tree but can only find a 5 foot tree, you can stand it on a crate and have more room for presents. Sneed’s is also renting out artificial trees for the holiday. “We’ll come and pick it up at the end of the season,” Rash said.

In the Richmond and surrounding area, Christmas trees can be found for purchase at big box retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s, as well as for limited times at some Kroger and Food Lion locations. At Lowe's and Home Depot, 6 foot trees are running around $60. Also at Lowe's this year, they'll deliver your tree for free, if the order is over $45.

But buying local trees and shopping local, which has seen a big push in recent years, is where the shortage is happening now. Many consumers like to buy local because they say the quality is better and the needles last longer. Butler, who bought his Christmas tree at Sneed's, said, "We bought our Christmas tree here last year. It lasted a long time. We always have good luck at Sneed’s.”