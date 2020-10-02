Church Hill family loses everything in house fire

When the power at Alexis Moody's Church Hill home went out unexpectedly last Saturday, she remembered hearing an awful noise as if a transformer had blown. Soon, her family discovered a fire that started from a socket in the room that Clarke and Soleil, her two oldest daughters, shared. The socket and the wall were on fire, and Alexis told everyone, including her own mother, to get out of the house immediately.
She grabbed the youngest daughter, Kynadi. Brennan, the only boy in the family, called 911.
“It could have been worse. I’m thankful that it wasn’t later in the day while they were asleep,” Alexis said through tears. “I’m thankful that they know what to do in an emergency. All kids don’t know that when fires break out, you call 911. And you thank the school too, because that's something you practice at school."
Everyone escaped, but they lost everything they own in a matter of minutes, salvaging just maternity photos that Alexis took when she was pregnant with Kynadi, the one-year-old. Whatever the fire didn't damage, the water to put it out did.
Now, the five family members stay in a hotel room with three bags of their belongings, along with school supplies issued to them by RPS.
When Richmond Public Schools voted to go virtual on July 14, Soleil (11), Brennan (8), and Clarke Moody (7), thought they would start and end their virtual school year at their home in Church Hill, where they have some privacy to play the lessons aloud. But in the hotel room, everyone has to wear their headphones since all the teachers are teaching at once.
The home was their first house. Clarke and Soleil said they played around and made Tik Tok videos in their room. Brennan remembers playing his video games there - all of which he lost in the fire.
The family has been staying in a hotel room in Short Pump since Tuesday. Before that, they stayed in two different hotels.
"I love a hotel, don't get me wrong. Especially a nice one. But sometimes you get tired of staying in a hotel for too long," said Soleil, the oldest sibling. "You're just ready to go home. And then you think about it, and you just don't have one."
Through tears, she said, "It's just sad because you don't have anything."
A silver lining, they said, has been the Richmond schools community that has rallied around them. All of the kids grew up going to Linwood Holton Elementary. The school has wrapped their arms around the family by donating clothes and supplies: so much so that Alexis said she had to get storage for everything.
The assistant principal at Linwood Holton brought the family new computers for virtual school on Sunday since they lost those in the fire, too. Another helper from the school brought their RPS issued supplies to the hotel. Since their GoFundMe was featured in the school newsletter, at least 140 people have donated a little more than $7,000, which is close to the family's $7,500 goal to get new housing and clothes.
"You never think there are still good people. They've given an abundance of everything" Alexis said. "We can get our stuff back eventually."
(804) 649-6948