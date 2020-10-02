Church Hill family loses everything in house fire

When the power at Alexis Moody's Church Hill home went out unexpectedly last Saturday, she remembered hearing an awful noise as if a transformer had blown. Soon, her family discovered a fire that started from a socket in the room that Clarke and Soleil, her two oldest daughters, shared. The socket and the wall were on fire, and Alexis told everyone, including her own mother, to get out of the house immediately.

She grabbed the youngest daughter, Kynadi. Brennan, the only boy in the family, called 911.

“It could have been worse. I’m thankful that it wasn’t later in the day while they were asleep,” Alexis said through tears. “I’m thankful that they know what to do in an emergency. All kids don’t know that when fires break out, you call 911. And you thank the school too, because that's something you practice at school."

Everyone escaped, but they lost everything they own in a matter of minutes, salvaging just maternity photos that Alexis took when she was pregnant with Kynadi, the one-year-old. Whatever the fire didn't damage, the water to put it out did.

Now, the five family members stay in a hotel room with three bags of their belongings, along with school supplies issued to them by RPS.