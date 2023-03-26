Many spent their weekend enjoying Irish food, music and festivities at the 36th annual Church Hill Irish Festival.

The festival began in 1985 in an alley around St. Patrick’s Catholic Church to help raise money for the church. Each person, from the organizers to the vendors to the bands, volunteers time and talent to provide a good time for festivalgoers.

Since the event returned in 2022 following a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, festival crowds have grown to fill the two-block radius around the intersection of East Broad and 25th streets. The festival has also widened its donation reach, receiving funds from groups such as the St. Patrick ladies’ auxiliary group bake sale, which raised $1,800 last year for local charities.

“As we grew, we were able to give to more people, not just the church,” said Mallory McCune, a volunteer and daughter of festival organizer Stokes McCune. “That’s been a great thing about these festivals.”

For entertainment, many traditional and modern Irish bands performed on the two stages at the festival throughout the weekend.

“This is one of the coolest events in Richmond,” said Mike Ferry, one half of the fiddle-and-drum Celtic rock duo Carrick Finn. “The weather is gorgeous, the food is terrific, you have bagpipes dancing; the smell of the burning peat feels like you’re actually over in Ireland.”

Highlighted events included a parade on Saturday and the Hill Topper 5K on Sunday. This year’s 5K had 290 participants, a high for the event.

The Hill Topper, which is in its 10th year, has been sponsored by the Rotary Club of Church Hill for the past six years. Last year, $7,000 in proceeds from the race was donated to local organizations, including the Robinson Theater Community Arts Center.

Noel Preece (17 minutes, 17.7 seconds) of Buchanan and Lisa Gallagher (21 minutes, 30.1 seconds) of Richmond were the top male and female finishers on Sunday.

The participants ran through a hilly course across the Church Hill neighborhood, and finishers of legal drinking age were treated to a free beer after crossing the finish line.

“It’s the best part,” said Alex Gerofsky, a Church Hill resident who finished sixth overall, of the beer. “I also enjoy the challenge [of the race]; it’s different from your normal 5Ks.”

The Irish festival places an emphasis on its status as a family-friendly event, with activities like face painting and a play area available for the kids in attendance.

Tim Ratliff of Richmond came to the festival on Sunday to show his two children the event for the first time and to see a neighbor perform with the band Max Power.

When Ratliff was younger, he was more focused on drinking beer at the festival. Now, he continues to have fun at Church Hill, but in more of a family-oriented context.

“I don’t think I’ll be drinking or anything while watching the kids,” Ratliff said. “It’s a beautiful day, and there’s a lot more to do here.”