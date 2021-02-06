Church leaders partner with Richmond, Henrico health districts to get shots to the most vulnerable

Second Baptist Church pastor Ralph Steven Hodge looked up from his clipboard and yelled across the church parking lot at husband and wife Bobby and Gail Taylor as the couple made their way to their car.
“Bless you, man,” Hodge called out. “Thank y’all for getting your shots – love you!”
The quick exchange lasted only seconds, but illustrated a crucial point: intentional actions aimed at fixing health disparities among communities of color starts simply with one phone call, one COVID-19 shot, one saved life.
Second Baptist Church, in South Richmond, and North Richmond’s First African Church, were both vaccination sites Saturday as church leaders partnered with the Richmond and Henrico health districts to target the most vulnerable in those churches’ communities. It’s part of the effort to find new strategies in reaching segments of the community that may not have access to information or access to transportation to get vaccinated.
The events are not open to the public. Rather, faith community leaders work with the health departments to identify, register and then vaccinate people most at risk.
About 500 people are set to be vaccinated at these smaller events, roughly 100 or so per event, through this week at sites in both of those health districts. They'll all be invited back for a second shot in a few weeks.
“We partnered with churches as we know they are deeply rooted in their communities and have a good understanding of who their eldest seniors are, and seniors who might be less mobile,” said Amy Popovich, a nurse manager. “We’re really trying different strategies to be intentional with communities of color … and engaging pre-existing networks [that are] best positioned to reach out to their most vulnerable.”
Popovich shared that the vaccination roll-out has been frustrating, particularly because the health districts receive about 6,300 doses weekly.
She said Richmond and Henrico have a list of 100,000 people waiting to be vaccinated – 40,000 essential workers and 60,000 people who are 65 and older. If the health districts could receive 25,000 doses each week, she said, they could knock out their list in four weeks’ time.
“That is our biggest problem,” she said about the small amount of vaccine available. “We want to help, we just need the vaccine.”
Outside Second Baptist, Hodge directed the 10 a.m. wave of people who showed up to be vaccinated.
He said quarantining can be found in Scripture, that Noah spent more than a year on the ark.
“Quarantining is nothing new to the people of God,” Hodge said, explaining that he stopped holding live services at the church last March. His church was a COVID-19 testing site last summer. He said this new partnership with the health district is one way of targeting not just people who haven’t had access, but also reaching out to some who may be skeptical about getting vaccinated.
“When your pastor calls and tells you to come … we’re credible messengers,” he said.
“There’s no way you’re going to correct racial health disparities without being intentional,” Hodge added. “It’s not discriminatory, it’s just recognizing that you have a disparity that is life and death for people.”
Gail Taylor said she’d been trying for several weeks to learn more about getting vaccinated with her local health district in Chesterfield, but had no luck. She said she was relieved when someone from Second Baptist, where she’s a member, reached out to her.
“It was so easy – I wasn’t nervous at all,” she said.
Her husband, Bobby, said he was joking around with the individual who administered his shot, and seemed impressed that that person told him they had 40-plus years of experience.
“It was wonderful – I just wish people all around the could have my experience,” Bobby Taylor said, as it might “take away some of the doubt for a lot of people.”
