Church leaders partner with Richmond, Henrico health districts to get shots to the most vulnerable

“We partnered with churches as we know they are deeply rooted in their communities and have a good understanding of who their eldest seniors are, and seniors who might be less mobile,” said Amy Popovich, a nurse manager. “We’re really trying different strategies to be intentional with communities of color … and engaging pre-existing networks [that are] best positioned to reach out to their most vulnerable.”

Popovich shared that the vaccination roll-out has been frustrating, particularly because the health districts receive about 6,300 doses weekly.

She said Richmond and Henrico have a list of 100,000 people waiting to be vaccinated – 40,000 essential workers and 60,000 people who are 65 and older. If the health districts could receive 25,000 doses each week, she said, they could knock out their list in four weeks’ time.

“That is our biggest problem,” she said about the small amount of vaccine available. “We want to help, we just need the vaccine.”

Outside Second Baptist, Hodge directed the 10 a.m. wave of people who showed up to be vaccinated.

He said quarantining can be found in Scripture, that Noah spent more than a year on the ark.