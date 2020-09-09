Churches partner with Richmond to expand city's emergency child care program

The childcare centers at the schools did not open in time for the start of the school year, but the programs at the two churches launched Tuesday, said Betsy Peters, vice president of youth development for the YMCA of Greater Richmond.

The YMCA is also working with schools in the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield to provide childcare services while schools are closed.

While the school division and the two churches are allowing the use of their facilities for the program, the city is responsible for coordinating the program, which it is supporting with $3 million of its federal coronavirus aid allotment.

Peters said the YMCA is planning to operate at three of the five city schools and hopes to have registration for the program up and running by this weekend. Details are still being finalized with the city. "The goal of the mission is to make sure families have access to a program near them," she said.

The child care program will cost $33 per week, and is free for families who use public assistance programs such as SNAP, TANF or Medicaid benefits. Superintendent Jason Kamras has said he wants at least two-thirds of the program's slots to go to those families.