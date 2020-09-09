Churches partner with Richmond to expand city's emergency child care program

Two Richmond churches are partnering with the city to provide child care while Richmond school buildings remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Levar Stoney announced Wednesday that the city is partnering with the YMCA of Greater Richmond to operate child care centers at Battery Park Christian Church and Movement Church in the city's West End to expand an emergency child care program for public school students in the city.
The two churches, Stoney said, will increase the program's capacity by approximately 100 slots after the Richmond School Board earlier this month voted to allow the use of five schools for the services. The five schools -- Huguenot High School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, and Linwood Holton, Miles Jones and Blackwell elementary schools -- will collectively accommodate about 500 students while classes are taught virtually through the end of the semester.
Around 70% of respondents to a recent city survey that reached roughly 1,300 Richmond Public Schools families said they had no plans for child care. Last year, there were about 25,000 students in RPS.
"We've heard there's a need from a lot of parents. I think this is a plus," Stoney said. "We're working as quickly as possible to get those other sites up and running as quickly as possible so kids and their families can have peace of mind."
The childcare centers at the schools did not open in time for the start of the school year, but the programs at the two churches launched Tuesday, said Betsy Peters, vice president of youth development for the YMCA of Greater Richmond.
The YMCA is also working with schools in the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield to provide childcare services while schools are closed.
While the school division and the two churches are allowing the use of their facilities for the program, the city is responsible for coordinating the program, which it is supporting with $3 million of its federal coronavirus aid allotment.
Peters said the YMCA is planning to operate at three of the five city schools and hopes to have registration for the program up and running by this weekend. Details are still being finalized with the city. "The goal of the mission is to make sure families have access to a program near them," she said.
The child care program will cost $33 per week, and is free for families who use public assistance programs such as SNAP, TANF or Medicaid benefits. Superintendent Jason Kamras has said he wants at least two-thirds of the program's slots to go to those families.
In remarks during a press conference Wednesday with the mayor and Richmond Health District Director Danny Avula, Kamras thanked families for their patience during the start of the school year online.
Kamras said the school division's mantra for this week is "low stress, high grace," so that teachers, students and their families can focus on becoming accustomed to online learning.
"I know this has been a difficult time managing work, personal lives and overseeing your children," he said. "The goal of the week is work through the log-on issues, getting back into the groove and -- most importantly -- to begin developing relationships between students and teachers and nurture community in our schools."
