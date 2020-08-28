Citing donations to her husband's political campaign, Richmond prosecutor says she won't investigate statue removal contract

Henry, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, donated $250 to Rep. McEachin's state senate campaign in 2011. He has also donated $4,000 to Stoney’s political campaigns since 2016.

Gray said she still plans to speak out, and that the details about the payment and no-bid contract raise suspicion. "I think that the people have a right to have full understanding of how this contact went out," she said. "I’ve never seen anything this egregious."

Gray said her mayoral campaign has nothing to do with her request.

Earlier this month, Lincoln Saunders, Stoney’s chief of staff, said Henry’s firm was chosen for the job after the city reached out to six local contractors and “many others” in the Mid-Atlantic. All turned it down, Saunders said.

A Stoney spokesman has said political donations did not influence the mayor’s decision to award Henry’s firm the contract.

The mayor ordered the crews to begin removing the statues on July 1, against advice from Richmond’s interim city attorney, Haskell Brown, and without approval from the council.

The City Council has since voted to permanently remove the statues, which have been held in storage at the city’s wastewater treatment plant since last month. The council could vote on relocation plans for the statues as early as next month.