Citing questions about enforcement, Richmond City Council delays vote on gun ban for city events

Last weekend, armed 2nd Amendment supporters rallied around the Capitol. Earlier this week, armed militia marched through city streets at the outset of a special legislative session of the Virginia General Assembly. Stoney seized on the display as an example of why the council needed to enact the new ordinance.

Other gatherings in recent weeks have featured “a plethora of guns,” said Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith. He cited occurrences during the recent civil unrest that have eroded a sense of safety for some residents and business owners. He said police would immediately implement the ban if the council approved it.

To enforce the ordinance, police would have to post signage around an event to make clear the boundaries of where firearms are prohibited.

Council members questioned how they would do that in advance of an unpermitted event that crops up, or a march that may not have a clearly denoted path. A lawyer for the police department said events that weren’t stationary would pose a challenge in meeting the noticing requirement.

Several speakers who addressed the council during an electronic public hearing on the ordinance brought up similar concerns about its enforcement, or opposed it outright, saying it would not create a safer environment.