Citing questions about enforcement, Richmond City Council delays vote on gun ban for city events

The Richmond City Council delayed a vote Thursday on a gun ban for events in the city amid questions over how the prohibition would be enforced.
The ban, proposed by Mayor Levar Stoney, would prohibit bringing a gun to, or adjacent to, a street, sidewalk, alley or other public-right-of-way at a permitted event or one that requires a permit under city code. The council convened a special meeting Thursday to take up the ordinance and other items, but ultimately pushed a final decision back.
“At the end of the day we all want to make sure that the protests that are happening in our city are safe,” said Kristen Larson, the 4th District councilwoman. “However, I have some concerns about the enforcement about this, as well as the legality.”
The proposed ban follows a change in state law that took effect July 1, granting localities more latitude to regulate where guns are carried in public spaces.
Last year, the council preemptively approved a ban on guns in government buildings and city parks. Stoney proposed the ban after a mass shooting in a Virginia Beach municipal building left 12 dead and, in a separate incident, 9-year-old Markiya Dickson died after a shooting in a South Richmond park.
Stoney proposed broadening the ban this month to include the public right-of-way around events following months of rolling protests in the city, some against policing and systemic racism, others countering those demonstrations or other happenings.
Last weekend, armed 2nd Amendment supporters rallied around the Capitol. Earlier this week, armed militia marched through city streets at the outset of a special legislative session of the Virginia General Assembly. Stoney seized on the display as an example of why the council needed to enact the new ordinance.
Other gatherings in recent weeks have featured “a plethora of guns,” said Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith. He cited occurrences during the recent civil unrest that have eroded a sense of safety for some residents and business owners. He said police would immediately implement the ban if the council approved it.
To enforce the ordinance, police would have to post signage around an event to make clear the boundaries of where firearms are prohibited.
Council members questioned how they would do that in advance of an unpermitted event that crops up, or a march that may not have a clearly denoted path. A lawyer for the police department said events that weren’t stationary would pose a challenge in meeting the noticing requirement.
Several speakers who addressed the council during an electronic public hearing on the ordinance brought up similar concerns about its enforcement, or opposed it outright, saying it would not create a safer environment.
Cheryl Nici-O’Connell, a former police officer, said she carries a gun to protect herself. She said she believed the ordinance would have unintended consequences if adopted.
“What you are doing in essence is setting up a pool of potential victims, because law-abiding citizens are always going to follow the law,” she said.
The council will revisit the proposed ban at a soon-to-be-scheduled special meeting in early September.
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson