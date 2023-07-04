On the the nation's birthday, the Fourth of July, 75 people from 36 countries received their American citizenship Tuesday.

“I never dreamt of living in the United States, but since the moment I started living here, it became a life goal to stay here to have the opportunity to have a better life and give my family a better life,” said Eduardo Gama, one of the new Americans sworn in during a ceremony at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture against a backdrop of waving stars and stripes as people in unison sang “God Bless America."

Gama came to the United States in 2011 on a soccer scholarship, and later studied sports management. He now works as a firefighter in Henrico.

Gama met his wife in college in 2014, married in 2016 and started the entire green card to citizenship process.

It’s a safer, more stable and better quality of life in the United States, he said.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Fiona Weaser, told her story, acknowledging everyone’s journey to citizenship is different. She studied at the University of Virginia. She met her now-husband, who is a member of the Marine Corps.

“There was no doubt about it,” Weaser said about her new country.

Through applications, paperwork, appointments and hours of work, she is now a citizen with two kids. The citizenship ceremony was “very poignant and emotional” moment, she said.

The museum's CEO, Jamie Bosket, said hosting a naturalization ceremony at the museum has always been one of his top priorities.

It’s been happening for six years now, and it’s a perspective-gaining exercise, he said.

“We often take for granted what we have here as American citizens, and an aspiration that others have had to struggle and fight to receive what we received very naturally,” Bosket said.

The 75 newly-minted citizens in the ceremony were selected by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service.

They receive a one-year free membership to the museum. The countries represented at the ceremony included Afghanistan, Bosnia, Canada, China, Ecuador, Ethiopia, India, Moldova, Nepal, Philippines, Russia, Turkey and more. Every country represented was called as people stood up when called upon their nationality and prepared to take the Oath of Allegiance.

"I think that witnessing an activity like this on such an important national holiday, inspires in me, and hopefully many, many others, a renewed sense of responsibility as an American citizen and and the inspiration that comes with that opportunity," Bosket said.

Bosket opened the ceremony and announced the museum’s new partnership with the John Marshall Center for Constitutional History & Civics.

Only one in three Americans can pass the citizenship questions. The test consists of 10 randomly selected questions out of 100 about basic American history and civics --- such as, what year the constitution was written and what rights the first amendment grants.

The programs with the John Marshall Center seek to introduce civics educational programs to continue to promote information and engagement.

Bosket added the importance of immigration, and how crucial it was to the fabric of the United States.

U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Chief Judge Roger Gregory administered congratulatory remarks to all.

“Let me be the first to congratulate you, my fellow Americans,” Gregory said.

Gregory ran through different facets of American history, including the official name of the Declaration of Independence --- The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America --- reminding everyone to take “United” as the adjective forgotten as a noun.

The chief judge said the new citizens wanting to be American inspired him. He added it would be remiss if he did not acknowledge the unfulfilled promise of “all men are created equal.”

“The greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults,” Gregory said quoting Alexis de Tocqueville.

He hopes the words of the past will inform and inspire the will of the ones to follow and "make a new birth of freedom," Gregory said.

The chief judge continued to bring forth themes of resilience, freedom and hope through history, such as the Liberty Bell and Normandy during World War II.

"The struggle for justice is a long one," Gregory said attributing to Bryan Stevenson, who also stands for hope.

The ceremony followed with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Everyone lined up on stage to receive their certificate and were met with a standing ovation, marking the beginning of a new cycle as American citizens.