City Council approves contract terms, 2024 target date for Urban One casino in South Richmond

With the Nov. 2 election about three months away, the Richmond City Council on Monday finalized plans and contract terms for a casino resort project that the city is planning to include on ballots.
If local voters approve the ballot measure this fall, the media conglomerate Urban One will have the city’s approval to build a 250-room luxury resort hotel and casino along Interstate 95 near the intersection of Commerce Road and Walmsley Boulevard on property currently owned by Philip Morris USA.
City officials who support the project herald the $30 million in annual tax revenue and more than 1,000 jobs the development is projected to generate, but opponents fear that much of the money will come from people who cannot afford to lose money gambling.
The terms include a $25.5 million upfront payment if the measure passes and $16 million in payments to local nonprofits and government organizations over the next 10 years, $6 million of which would be designated for “research initiatives and the missions of the city’s Office of Community Wealth Building and Richmond Public Schools.”
The development plans also include a television and radio production studio on-site.
Before the vote, Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents the area where the casino would rise, asked her colleagues and residents throughout the city to support the project.
“This is a golden opportunity, not just for the South Side and 8th District, but for the city as a whole,” she said. “Give my people, all of us, a chance.”
The City Council unanimously approved the terms of the agreement with the casino developer after six of eight people who spoke during a public hearing on Monday expressed support for it. Many of them were local business and nonprofit leaders.
“For me, it’s about the community impact around things I’m excited about, like education and affordable housing,” said Dr. Pamela Royal, a physician and lifelong city resident who serves on the board of directors for Venture Richmond.
Some Richmond residents, however, are undecided or do not think a casino will benefit the city.
Quinton Robbins, of the social justice advocacy group Richmond for All, said the organization is opposed to the project.
While Trammell said nearly everyone in her district supports it, Robbins said the organization recently surveyed people in the area near the project site and found that 45% of the people the group spoke with oppose it, with an additional 25% saying they’re undecided.
“Casino developers have pushed the narrative that South Side residents support the expansion of the gaming industry in their neighborhood. I believe the results are clear: There’s no broad-based neighborhood support for this casino.”
Administration officials previously projected that the casino would open by Dec. 31, 2023, but recently offered to extend the deadline in exchange for an additional $1 million on top of an upfront payment of $25.5 million that Urban One has promised the city if the casino measure passes.
Like the prior terms reviewed by the council in May, the city is incentivizing the early completion of the project by allowing the company to give the city 1.875% of its annual gambling-related revenue for one year, instead of the 3% the company plans to allocate annually, if the project is completed before Oct. 1, 2024.
The development team will not need to open the hotel, however, by that date in order to meet the target, according to the terms.
Other terms of the agreement include:
- $25 million in advertising for public initiatives at no cost to the city;
- an annual compensation package averaging $55,000 for casino resort employees;
- up to $500,000 in reimbursement to the city for consulting fees it paid during the evaluation process;
- $200,000 annually for problem gambling mitigation; and
- a 40% participation goal for small- and minority-owned businesses for the construction and operation of the facility.
The city is pursuing the project under a new state law that allows Richmond to permit a casino if voters approve it.
The law also allowed Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Bristol to permit casinos. Last fall, voters in those four cities approved casino development plans in their communities.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and a panel of city officials recommended the Urban One project after evaluating six casino resort development proposals that were submitted in response to a request for bids that the city issued in December.
The Washington media company, which operates several radio stations in the Richmond-area market, is partnering with Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums and Colonial Downs racetrack operator Peninsula Pacific Entertainment on the project.
Other developers proposed building casino resorts on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, the Forest Hill Avenue area and Manchester, but the city rejected those plans, citing concerns about location, neighborhood opposition, state regulatory review processes and financing plans.
