City Council approves contract terms, 2024 target date for Urban One casino in South Richmond

“This is a golden opportunity, not just for the South Side and 8th District, but for the city as a whole,” she said. “Give my people, all of us, a chance.”

The City Council unanimously approved the terms of the agreement with the casino developer after six of eight people who spoke during a public hearing on Monday expressed support for it. Many of them were local business and nonprofit leaders.

“For me, it’s about the community impact around things I’m excited about, like education and affordable housing,” said Dr. Pamela Royal, a physician and lifelong city resident who serves on the board of directors for Venture Richmond.

Some Richmond residents, however, are undecided or do not think a casino will benefit the city.

Quinton Robbins, of the social justice advocacy group Richmond for All, said the organization is opposed to the project.

While Trammell said nearly everyone in her district supports it, Robbins said the organization recently surveyed people in the area near the project site and found that 45% of the people the group spoke with oppose it, with an additional 25% saying they’re undecided.