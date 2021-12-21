City Council approves redistricting criteria, hints at possible changes after process begins

Each district needs about 25,000 residents to make them equal. The city’s 2nd and 6th districts are over that number by more than 5%. The 3rd District falls short by 12%, meaning that all three need to be adjusted to fall within an acceptable deviation from the ideal head count.

The Richmond City Council had planned to expedite approval of redistricting guidelines earlier this month, with the goal of drafting and adopting new maps by Feb. 28. The Richmond City Democratic Committee and Richmond Crusade for Voters, however, asked the council to slow down for the sake of transparency and public engagement.

The criteria adopted Tuesday is identical to what was originally introduced earlier this month and maintains the late February deadline. It does not include new language requiring that draft maps be drawn publicly or that each district be compact and contiguous, as requested by the Democratic committee.

However, City Council President Cynthia Newbille said the process and criteria are still subject to change. “I would imagine that there will be opportunity for further modifications ... when we decide what additional terms we’d like to add or amend,” she said.