City Council committee gives OK for property transfer ahead of Richmond Coliseum sale, demolition

The Richmond Economic Development Authority could soon have a 12-month deadline to demolish the Richmond Coliseum as part of the city's plans to sell and redevelop the shuttered downtown property.
Following the recent introduction of legislation to convey the 7-acre property under a cooperative agreement with the EDA, the City Council Finance and Economic Development Standing Committee on Thursday voted 2-1 to endorse the bill ahead of a final council vote slated for Monday.
Council members Ellen Robertson and Michael Jones supported it, while Councilwoman Kristen Nye voted against it, saying she worries about the timing of the property transfer.
If approved, the EDA would have six months to launch a competitive solicitation process to sell and redevelop the property within the next 42 months.
Leonard Sledge, the city's director of economic development, said Thursday that the redevelopment would be based on plans for the downtown core that the City Council adopted in January.
After pegging the Richmond Coliseum as the anchor for the redevelopment of the city’s downto…
"The interests of the EDA are absolutely aligned with the city," he said. "We want to see a high quality redevelopment occur on the site in line with the vision that's been laid out by the city in the small area plan," he said.
The plan covers an area bounded generally by East Franklin Street to East Leigh Street and from North 5th Street to North 10th Street.
The main goals of the city plan are to rezone and sell surplus city-owned property to foster growth, redevelop vacant and underutilized private- and publicly-owned property and create a new "high tech" high school. The plan also calls for new zoning designations with "unlimited height and density" for new development.
Conceptual illustrations of what a potential redevelopment of the area could look like include new hotels and entertainment venues, government facilities, apartment buildings, a central plaza and a linear park spanning several blocks along Clay Street from the Greater Richmond Convention Center to Ninth Street.
The city has marketed the plan as an opportunity to create a so-called "innovation hub" with VCU Health, Reynolds Community College and the VA Bio+Tech Park as anchors for the central downtown district.
While five council members have signed on as co-patrons for the legislation, all city-owned property transfers need at least seven council votes to pass.
In addition to Robertson and Jones, the bill's patrons include Council President Cynthia Newbille, Andreas Addison and Ann-Frances Lambert.
Nye said she's generally supportive of redevelopment downtown, but said she would prefer the council to start reviewing coliseum project bids before conveying the property to the EDA. She said transferring it now would strip control and oversight of the project from the council.
"I think as a city we need to be conscious about our assets and the huge value that they hold. So transferring it now when the process hasn't begun ... it just makes me uncomfortable," she said.
However, Robertson, who represents the district where the coliseum is located, said she's eager to transfer the property and begin the project.
"It is the heart of our city. And it's one of the most blighted areas within our city. And transferring it to the EDA is the right thing to do," she said. "The council will still have significant involvement in this process."
The potential rezoning for the downtown area and sale of the coliseum comes about 21 months after the Richmond City Council shot down the $1.5 billion Navy Hill redevelopment plan for downtown. That plan had called for a new 17,500-seat arena as an anchor for a massive redevelopment project that would have included new apartments, a high-rise hotel and renovation of the historic Blues Armory.
The council and residents opposed the project due to concerns about the financing of the project.
The city has since adopted a piecemeal approach to redevelopment in the area, starting with the $3.5 million sale of the Public Safety Building.
A development team had initially proposed to redevelop the site as part of a $325 million project with VCU Health, the Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Doorways, but the plans for a 20-story high rise have since shrunk.
The new schematic shows a building less than half as tall as the 20-story office tower originally envisioned.
Meanwhile, city officials are evaluating plans for the replacement of The Diamond baseball stadium on Arthur Ashe Boulevard as part of a major redevelopment project about 3.5 miles west of the downtown core.
The city recently announced that it will ask three development teams for more refined plans and details about their vision for the so-called Diamond District that covers nearly 70 acres.
The city of Richmond will soon ask three development teams to submit their final project pro…
Officials say they expect the City Council will vote to finalize an agreement with a partner for that project later this summer.
PHOTOS: If these walls could talk: Inside 46 years of the Richmond Coliseum
Councilman Robert J. Habenicht speaks at the groundbreaking for the Richmond Coliseum on June 7, 1968.
P.A. GORMUS/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Times-Dispatch, 1967.
Aug. 1970, Richmond Times-Dispatch
The Richmond Coliseum opened on Aug. 24, 1971 when 5,984 persons attended an ice show.
ROBERT BROWN
In June 1970, someone sneaked onto the Coliseum while it was under construction to install a peace flag after a Confederate flag had been placed on the structure earlier in the week.
DON PENNELL/RICHMOND NEWS LEADER
1982, BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Work on the Coliseum could be seen from Sixth Street in 1970. The new plan would encompass the Blues Armory, which was part of the now-razed 6th Street Marketplace.
TIMES-DISPATCH
Concertgoers are checked by security guards before entering the Coliseum for a Def Leppard and Tesla concert on Jan. 18, 1988. The venue decided to beef up security after a 16-year-old girl died from an alcohol overdose at an Aerosmith concert on Nov. 15.
RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Concertgoers line up to see The Jacksons at the Coliseum on Nov. 9, 1979.
RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
1982, BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
1990, GARY BURNS/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Workers assemble the new scoreboard for the Richmond Coliseum on Feb. 18, 1986.
BILL LANE/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
The Coliseum's new box office opened Nov. 14, 1988.
MASAAKI OKADA/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
1986, RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
1970, RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
1970, RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Aerial photos Richmond area, including Richmond Coliseum, Richmond Marriott, Greater Richmond Convention Center, Altria Center for Research and Technology
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
From left to right are Katie Giesler, age 17 and a student at Midlothian High; Charles Terry and Ethan Lindbloon, both 17 and students at James River High; Sean Yeager, age 21 and a student at James Madison University; and Brian Marchese, age 18. They were waiting for the REM concert to begin at the Richmond Coliseum Tuesday night, October 10, 1995.
ALEXA WELCH
Richmond Renegades # 9 Andrew Shier wacks the puck down the ice during a game with the Chesapeake Icebreakers 3/19/99 at the Richmond Coliseum. DISCOVER RICHMOND 1999
MARK GORMUS
Marshall Beasley, an employee of the group that manages the Richmond Coliseum and Richmond Centre, replaces light bulbs in the sign on 5th street between the two facilities.
JOE MAHONEY
Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu practiced on the balance beam at the Richmond Coliseum after the John Hancock 1997 Tour of World Gymnastics Champions was cancelled.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
High jumper John Radetich flopped backward the bar during competition on June 2, 1973, in the International Track Associatin meet at the Richmond Coliseum.
BOB BROWN
Washington Power player/coach Eugene Wehner is carried on a stretcher by emergency medical personel and Richmond firefighters from the floor of the Richmond Coliseum after he passed out during the second-half of a roller hockey game against host Virginia Vultures on Fri. June 19, 1998.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Khan, (seated) is the World's Tallest Man while Michu (right) is the Smallest Man on Earth. The two performers wait for a press conference about Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey's The Greatest Show on Earth to start at the Richmond Coliseum 2/17/98.
MARK GORMUS
Smoke rises from a ventilation fan outside the Richmond Coliseum . Authorities suspect the fire was caused by a faulty electrical transformer. The group New Edition was scheduled to perform in the '90s.
CLEMENT BRITT
Smoke from a fire at the fills the loading dock area of the Richmond Coliseum. Authorities suspect the fire was caused by a faulty electrical transformer. The group New Edition was scheduled to perform.
CLEMENT BRITT
PETA protest outside the circus at Richmond Coliseum 2/20/99.
LORRAINE BLACKWELL
Romanian gymnast Simona Amanar flips just prior to her dismount during her balance beam routine at the Pontiac International Team Championships at Richmond Coliseum 3/27/99.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Val Venis (right) gets ready to ram D'Lo Brown into the steps during a recent taping of WWF ' Smackdown ' at the Richmond Coliseum . December 28,1999
CLEMENT BRITT
Gene Simmons of Kiss and his trademark tongue at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Va. Tuesday, June 6, 2000.
WAYNE SCARBERRY
Ric Flair at Richmond Coliseum. NO OTHER INFORMATION SUPPLIED. WITH SON DAVID, LEFT
JOE MAHONEY
Construction site adjacent to present Richmond Centre (background left) with Richmond Coliseum behind it. Picture taken from roof of United Way building in the 200 block of E. Broad St.
BRUCE PARKER
Elizabeth Dole addresses the crowd at Peter Lowe's Success 1999 seminar at the Richmond Coliseum . March 18,1999
CLEMENT BRITT
Aretha Franklin gets into her rehearsal with the Richmond Symphony at the Richmond Coliseum, Sunday, October 4, 1998. Here, she is working on some dance moves for the song, 'Why Do Fools Fall in Love?'
P. KEVIN MORLEY
The Virginia Vultures' mascot--a vulture--greets a fan at the opening game of the Virginia Vultures professional roller hockey team at the Richmond Coliseum, June 11, 1998.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Elizabeth Egan who recieved a degree from The School of Arts during Virginia Commonwealth University graduation at the Richmond Coliseum 5/16/98 brought a friend along for the ride.
MARK GORMUS
People attending a convention were evacuated briefly from the Richmond Coliseum 4/17/98.
Joe Mahoney
The Rev. Jimmy Swaggart at the Richmond Coliseum in 1984.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
The Richmond Coliseum photographed Monday, June 22, 1998.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Lt. Gov. John Hager gives his concession speech to the crowd of delegates at the Richmond Coliseum, scene of the Republican State Convention, Saturday, June 2, 2001after he had lost the nomination for governor for his party to Atty. Gen. Mark Earley.
BOB BROWN
Attorney General Mark Earley, left, spoke with House of Delegates Speaker S. Vance Wilkins, Jr., R-Amherst, right, outside the Richmond Coliseum as the Republican State Convention began Friday, June 1, 2001in Richmond, VA.
BOB BROWN
This man used a public phone outside the Richmond Coliseum amid a sea of political signs as the Republican State Convention began Friday, June 1, 2001in Richmond, VA.
BOB BROWN
Larry Carden 20-year-old circus elephant trainer at the Richmond Coliseum Wed., Feb. 22, 2001.ONE TIME USE ONLY
HUNTER SESSOMS
The floor of the Richmond Coliseum was covered with folding chairs and a stage as the Republican State Convention began Friday, June 1, 2001. Very few of the chairs were filled later as the opening day speakers played to an almost empty house. Tomorrow, the hall should be filled as a candidate for governor is selected.
BOB BROWN
The Dixie Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines sings during the group's concert appearance at the Richmond Coliseum on 9/14/2000 in front of about 9000 fans.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus animals walk up 9th St. on their way to the Richmond Coliseum .The parade starts at 6th and Perry where the animals are taken off the circus train , cross the Manchester Bridge , up 9th St. to the Coliseum . Feburary 18 , 2002
CLEMENT BRITT
Soon-to-be graduates of VCU line up outside the main arena of the Richmond Coliseum moments before the start of commencement exercises Saturday, May 18.
BRUCE PARKER
Mike Blaine (center) , James Madison University's basketball Operations Director and head coach Sherman Dillard (top) help #2 David Cooper after the Dukes 44 to 41 loss to UNC Wilmington in the CAA Men's Championship at the Richmond Coliseum . March 5 , 2004
CLEMENT BRITT
Katarina Witt, Olympic gold medalist, skating on April 7, 1994 at the Richmond Coliseum, shortly after the Lillehammer Olympics.
BRUCE PARKER
Photo taken during Ford fan appreciation day at Richmond Coliseum 05/02/02 by Gary Robertson
GARY ROBERSON
A long line forms at the 7th Street entrance of the Richmond Coliseum as patrons wait to enter the Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey Circus 2/21/02. Story on PETA and the Circus.
MARK GORMUS
Gord Dineen is the new coach of the Richmond Renegades. He was introduced at a press conference at the Richmond Coliseum Tuesday, May 21.
BRUCE PARKER
The Richmond Coliseum is badly in need of upgrades and repairs, but how to finance the project is a matter of conjecture.
Joe Mahoney
Anjali Shvote, 8 prepares herself moments before performing the Rajasthani dance at the 20th annual Festival of India at the Richmond Coliseum Saturday, October 13, 2001. The Rajasthani dance tells a story of a girl waiting for her fiance. Flag
CINDY BLANCHARD
A crack between panels of the basketball floor at the Richmond Coliseum. Photo shot during game between UVA and Michigan State which had to be stopped because of slippery floor conditions.
BRUCE PARKER
Vince Gill sings on stage with his wife Amy Grant during the Richmond, Va. leg of their holiday tour called Simply Christmas, at the Richmond Coliseum on Thurs. Dec. 4, 2003
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Ashley Hazelton reads her thoughts about the 25th wedding anniversary of her mother, Kay Payne (right) to Randy Payne while on the ice at the Richmond Coliseum. Chaplain Richie Underwood (second from left) performed a wedding vow renewal ceremony for the couple after Ashley Hazelton's reading. The event took place between the first and second periods of a Richmond RiverDogs hockey game.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Aerial photo of Richmond Coliseum taken 8/29/03
Joe Mahoney
New Philip Morris headquarters and research center on Leigh St., with view of Richmond Coliseum on 3/16/06.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
George Strait performed at the Richmond Coliseum 1/20/05.
MARK GORMUS
New Philip Morris headquarters on Leigh St., with view of Richmond Coliseum on 3/16/06
DEAN HOFFMEYER
The Richmond Coliseum in downtown Richmond.
BRUCE PARKER
Cracked and broken portions of sidewalk outside the Richmond Coliseum in downtown Richmond.
BRUCE PARKER
The area outside the Leigh St. entrance of the Richmond Coliseum in downtown Richmond.
BRUCE PARKER
Zig Ziglar speaks to a crowd at the Richmond Coliseum during the "Get Motivated" event Wed. Oct.26,2005.
MARK GORMUS
LIBRARY CAPTION: NOVEMBER 2005 MONSTER TRUCK JAM AT RICHMOND COLISEUM. PHOTOGRAPHER SKIP ROWLAND.
Skip Rowland
Cher in concert at the sold out Richmond Coliseum on 2/25/03.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Cher in concert at the sold out Richmond Coliseum on 2/25/03.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Bruce Springsteen and his trusty sidekick Steven Van Zandt put some feeling into it during the E Street Band's concert at the Richmond Coliseum.
BRUCE PARKER
Atlee High School student Evan Gould, 15 (center) gets some helps with his English homework from his Dad Jeff Gould as they wait with their family for the start of the Bruce Springsteen Concert Thursday, March 6, 2003 at the Richmond Coliseum.
CINDY BLANCHARD
Don't get used to the UPS brown on the interior of the Coliseum, says General Manager of the Richmond Coliseum Larry Wilson, shown in front of the structure in downtown Richmond, on 12/27/02.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Glenn Spritz makes a sign saying "Badly in need of Incident 57th Street" in hopes that Bruce Springsteen will play his favorite song Thursday, March 6, 2003 at the Richmond Coliseum.
CINDY BLANCHARD
Don't get used to the UPS brown on the interior of the Coliseum, says General Manager of the Richmond Coliseum Larry Wilson, (left) with management partner, Kenneth Johnson, on 12/27/02.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Photo for story on how prices have changed at the concession stands at the Richmond Coliseum. Photo taken Friday, July 18, 2003.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
LIBRARY CAPTION: NOVEMBER 2005 MONSTER TRUCK JAM AT RICHMOND COLISEUM. PHOTOGRAPHER SKIP ROWLAND.
Skip Rowland
Don Henley with the Eagles sings a solo during the Farewell I 2003 Eagles Tour at the Richmond Coliseum Friday, May 9, 2003. Don Henley is one of the founding members of the Eagles. He is the drummer of the band, but also a vocalist and a songwriter.
CINDY BLANCHARD
Fans pass through a vending area at the Richmond Coliseum.
BRUCE PARKER
Fans wait to enter the Richmond Coliseum for a CAA tournament game.
BRUCE PARKER
Pix from the 50 Cent concert 4/29/03 at the Richmond Coliseum by Scott Kirkland. NOT one time use
SCOTT KIRKLAND
Chechena Allesandro of Brazil puts on his stilts backstage at the Richmond Coliseum before performing in the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Acrobat Ivan Vargas stretches on a trampoline before performing in the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Richmond Coliseum.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
While Asia the Elephant waits to perform, backstage curtain operator Linda Jean Slocum keeps an eye on the performers during the Ringling Brothers Circus at the Richmond Coliseum.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Bruce Springsteen at the Richmond Coliseum . October 24 , 2005
CLEMENT BRITT
Spotlights shine on the Christmas village before the Mannheim Steamroller concert at the Richmond Coliseum on 12/14/02.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Zig Ziglar speaks to a crowd at the Richmond Coliseum during the "Get Motivated" event Wed. Oct.26,2005.
MARK GORMUS
Memorial service Wednesday night (04/09/03) outside the Richmond Coliseum where Pach Torres was killed 10 years ago.. Photo by Mark Holmberg/Richmond Times-Dispatch.
MARK HOLMBERG
VCU fans show their support during the CAA Championship game at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond VA Mon. March 5,2007.
MARK GORMUS
Superstar, Elton John performs inside the Richmond Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2005 in Richmond, Va. This concert is a makeup date from the canceled March 8th show.
DAN CURRIER
Bette Midler "Kiss My Brass" preformed at the Richmond Coliseum Thursday October 21, 2004.
CINDY BLANCHARD
VCU coach Anthony Grant celebrates a win over George Mason after the CAA championship game at the Richmond Coliseum on March 5, 2007.
MARK GORMUS
During the Thunder Nationals at the Richmond Coliseum, the Thrasher races above deceased car obstacles. The car is driven by Pat Summa.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Satellite view of downtown Richmond including Richmond Coliseum.
Google Maps/Digital Globe
Rigging hangs above the stage as the crew sets up at the Richmond Coliseum before Wednesday's Tim McGraw/Faith Hill show.
EVA RUSSO
Rigging hangs above the stage as the crew sets up at the Richmond Coliseum before Wednesday's Tim McGraw/Faith Hill show.
EVA RUSSO
Detail from the Richmond Coliseum.
EVA RUSSO
The Richmond Coliseum.
EVA RUSSO
A crew member stands on stage while the crew sets up at the Richmond Coliseum before Wednesday's Tim McGraw/Faith Hill show.
EVA RUSSO
Nearly eight thousand people gathered at the Opening Worship and Commissioning Service of the 216th General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (USA) at the Richmond Coliseum . June 27 , 2004
CLEMENT BRITT
People supporting the ordination of gay ministers in the Presbyterian Church outside the Richmond Coliseum before the start of the Opening Worship and Commissioning Service . Nearly eight thousand people gathered for the service during the of the 216th General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (USA) at the Coliseum . June 27 , 2004
CLEMENT BRITT
New fleet design bus at Richmond Coliseum in 1996.
GRTC
Box office at the Richmond Coliseum.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Aug. 21, 1971 (Staff Photographer Bobby Jones) Gov. Linwood Holton dedicated the new Richmond Coliseum, Saturday, by making a free throw. The governor had special help, though the basket was 30 inches wide, compared to the started 18 inch hoop.
Keith Urban plays at the Richmond Coliseum on 8/19/07.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Mary J. Blige performs at the Richmond Coliseum on Tuesday, July 17, 2007.
EVA RUSSO
WWE chairman Vince McMahon is supported by a ringside fan at Richmond Coliseum, after the WWE announced, as part of a publicity stunt, that McMahon was apparently killed in a limo explosion. McMahon is reported to be very alive by news organizations, and by the company's own website.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Actors listen intently to the words of Moses as he answers questions about his leadership during a dramatic performance at the conference of Jehovah's Witnesses at the Richmond Coliseum.
BRUCE PARKER
Attorney General Mark L. Earley waves to the crowd of delegates at the Richmond Coliseum, scene of the Republican State Convention, Saturday, June 2, 2001after giving a speech . Earley holds daughter, Ann Harris Earley, 4, as the rest of his family cheers.
BOB BROWN
Chris Brown performs at the Richmond Coliseum on Tuesday, January 29, 2008.
EVA RUSSO
Team Reflections, from Twin Ponds Pa., practices for the 2008 Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships held at the the Richmond Coliseum today through Saturday. The event is hosted by The Richmond Figure Skating Club.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
Adam Sukonick waits for the line to start moving before filing into the Richmond Coliseum with the rest of Virginia Commonwealrh University's Class of 2008 . May 17 , 2008
CLEMENT BRITT
Pedro Sandoval and Tina Proffitt of Colonial Heights sign their favorites at Richmond Coliseum during the WWE Raw live event on 6/18/07.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Aerial Dancer,Eve Castelo Branco during a rehearsal prior to the Cirque du Soleil's "Delirium" show at the Richmond Coliseum Tue. June 12,2007.
MARK GORMUS
New Philip Morris building under construction near Richmond Coliseum (partially obscured behind the new construction).
BRUCE PARKER
Crew and performers during a rehearsal prior to the Cirque du Soleil's "Delirium" show at the Richmond Coliseum Tue. June 12,2007.
MARK GORMUS
New Philip Morris building under construction near Richmond Coliseum. A portion of the Coliseum is at right.
BRUCE PARKER
The interior of the Richmond Coliseum is shown in this panoramic photo on March 5, 2015 during a women's A10 tournament game between George Mason and St. Josephs. A local winter storm was partly to blame for the sparse crowd.
Dean Hoffmeyer
Several leaking skylights have allowed water to remain a problem in several upstairs concourses at the Coliseum, though replacement is planned in the near future.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Painters apply a new coat of paint to doors inside the Richmond Coliseum Wed. March 3, 2010.
MARK GORMUS
The Richmond Coliseum (right) and the Phi;ip Morris USA building, as seen from 5th Street.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
The Richmond Coliseum photographed from the air Wednesday, September 17, 2010.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
A water leak on the upper level inside the Richmond Coliseum Wed. March 3, 2010.
MARK GORMUS
Work continues around newly placed concrete on the upper level Leigh St plaza of the Richmond Coliseum Wed. March 3, 2010.
MARK GORMUS
Exterior of Richmond Coliseum on 12/09/09
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Exterior of Richmond Coliseum on 12/09/09
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Exterior of Richmond Coliseum on 12/09/09
DEAN HOFFMEYER
The upper Leigh Street plaza at The Richmond Coliseum shows some deteriorating conditions Fri. Dec. 11, 2009. This area is above the lower Leigh Street entrance looking East.
MARK GORMUS
These stairs lead from street level on Leigh Street to the upper Leigh Street plaza at The Richmond Coliseum Fr. Dec. 11, 2009.
MARK GORMUS
These stairs lead from street level on Leigh Street to the upper Leigh Street plaza at The Richmond Coliseum Fr. Dec. 11, 2009.
MARK GORMUS
Gov. and Mrs. Baliles at inaugural ball in the Richmond Coliseum
Bill Lane
Harlem Globetrotters at the Richmond Coliseum 4-9-1977
Clem Britt
Harlem Globetrotters at the Richmond Coliseum 3-19-75
Don Rypka
ODU plays VCU in Sunday's CAA semifinal at the Richmond Coliseum. ODU won the game 73 to 69.
EVA RUSSO
Sidewalk repair outside the Coliseum has been completed prior to the CAA Tournament games this weekend.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Several leaking skylights have allowed water to remain a problem in several upstairs concourses at the Coliseum, though replacement is planned in the near future.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Over 200 new EXIT signs are being installed by contractors at the Coliseum on March 4, 2010.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
The upper Leigh Street plaza at The Richmond Coliseum shows some deteriorating conditions Fri. Dec. 11, 2009. This area is above the lower Leigh Street entrance looking West.
MARK GORMUS
Richmond Raiders practice at the Richmond Coliseum 3/15.
JOE MAHONEY
Members of the VCU Pep Band entertain students outside the Richmond Coliseum prior to CAA semi finals at the Coliseum in Richmond VA Sun. March 4, 2012.
MARK GORMUS
Paul Caminiti demonstrates an exercise near the Richmond Coliseum, Nov. 15, 2012. Caminiti is founder and CEO of Team Adrenaline International. It offers on-site corporate fitness programs and has expanded into several states.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
VCU Rams fans camp outside the Richmond Coliseum early Monday, March 5, 2012, site of the CAA Championship. The Virginia Commonwealth Rams face #1 seed Drexel University Monday night for the Colonial Athletic Association crown. The first 200 Rowdy Rams members in the door get special floor seating.
JOE MAHONEY
VCU head coach Shaka Smart leaves the court after his teams loss to ODU 70-65 in the CAA championship game at the Richmond Coliseum Mon. March 7, 2011.
MARK GORMUS
ODU and VCU students wait to enter the Richmond Coliseum for the CAA basketball finals Mon. March 7, 2011.
MARK GORMUS
Richmond Coliseum - there was plenty of skating room at first, but the ice later became crowded
P A Gormus
Washington Redskins' cheerleader Taylor leads a dance during a cheer clinic held at The Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia on July 17, 2013. (NOTE TO EDS: the cheerleaders only go by their first names)
Zach Gibson
Aerial photos Richmond area of the VA Bio+Tech Park (to the left of the Richmond Coliseum) including the Altria Center for Research and Technology.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
02-02-1989 (cutline): Lines of children and their chaperones wound their way around the Richmond Coliseum today as an estimated 11,000 schoolchildren attended the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus. More than 150 buses were used to transport the children.
Gary Burns
In March 1972, U.S. high-jumper Jane Frederick cleared the bar in front of a large crowd at the Richmond Coliseum. Frederick was competing in the American-Soviet indoor track meet, the first between the countries. The U.S. won 131-112.
P.A. Gormus Jr.
KISS performing at Richmond Coliseum Sept. 9, 2016.
HAYS DAVIS
Donald Trump called Kerry Woolard, general manager of Trump Winery, to the stage June 10 during his rally at the Richmond Coliseum.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATC
In May 1976, a line wrapped around and beyond the Richmond Coliseum as tickets went on sale for an Elvis Presley concert – about 3,000 people were waiting when ticket windows opened at 10 a.m. His sold-out show in June was his final appearance in Richmond; he died in August 1977.
Don Long
Protesters shouted anit-Trump slogans as they marched the Richmond Coliseum to Festival Park. They were protesting presumptive Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who was holding a rally there Friday 6/10/2016
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Supporters head into the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, VA Friday, June 10, 2016,where Donald Trump is appearing.
BOB BROWN
VCU alumna Pamela K. El, NBA executive vice president and chief marketing officer, gives the commencement address at the Richmond Coliseum Saturday, May 14, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
VCU School of Dentistry students throw confetti in the air during commencement at the Richmond Coliseum Saturday, May 14, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Lil Wayne performs during his "The Dedication Tour" at Richmond Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
The new Cirque du Soleil touring show inspired by James Cameron’s record-breaking movie AVATAR, TORUK – The First Flight, will be presented at the Richmond Coliseum on November 27 - 29, 2015, as part of a global tour in arenas around the world starting November 2015. Photo credit: Youssef Shoufan © 2015 Groupe
Youssef Shoufan © 2015 Groupe
Ricky Dennis, Arena Racing USA CEO and founder, talks with Richmond City School students during their field trip to the Richmond Coliseum for a STEM event involving Arena Racing Fri. Feb. 13, 2015 in Richmond VA.
Mark Gormus
Dressed as an elephant, Thomas McNulty of Richmond joined about 2 dozen animal rights activists gathered on 7th Street across from the Richmond Coliseum. Ringling Bros. Circus has announced it will phase out elephant acts by 2018.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Exterior of Richmond Coliseum with Philip Morris headquarters in background on 12/09/09
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama addresses the crowd at the Richmond Coliseum during the Richmond Change We Need Rally on Wednesday.
EVA RUSSO
Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama addresses the overflow crowd outside the Richmond Coliseum before the Richmond Change We Need Rally on Wednesday.
EVA RUSSO
A crowd gathered outside the Richmond Coliseum Tue. June 30, 2009 to celebrate and remember the life of pop star Michael Jackson. There were dancing performances, singing, prayers and rememberances.
MARK GORMUS
The crowd gathers outside the Richmond Coliseum early Wednesday morning to attend the Richmond Change We Need Rally held by Democratic candidate Barack Obama.
EVA RUSSO
Brooks Menefee, with Stagemonkie LLC, works to set the lights up at the Richmond Coliseum on Tuesday, October 21, 2008, in preparation for Wednesday's Richmond Change We Need rally, held by Democratic presidential candidate Barak Obama.
EVA RUSSO
Thomas S. Belcher, right, looks at the H&K semi-automic pistol carried by Bruce Jackson, with the Virginia Civilian Defense League, as he hands out "Guns Save Lives" stickers inside the Richmond Coliseum on Friday, May 29, 2009 on the opening day of the State Republican Convention in Richmond, VA. The group was not allowed to pass out stickers a few
BOB BROWN
Demonstration against school consolidation, Feb. 10, 1972. Protestors outside the Richmond Coliseum. Cutline: Flag-carrying protesters lead marchers on route from Coliseum Mall to Capitol Square. March was sponsored by Richmond Area Cooperating Committee, organization of 20 anti-busing groups.
The New Kids on the Block reunion tour at Richmond Coliseum on Wednesday, March 18, 2009.
EVA RUSSO
03-08-1977 (cutline): When midday motorists met a plethora of ponderous pachyderms lumbering along Lombardy Street, it could have only meant one thing--the circus had come to town.
Carl Lynn