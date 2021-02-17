City council members call on CVS to use South Richmond store for vaccinations. Limited supply stands in the way

Frustrated with the limited availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses in South Richmond, two City Council members called on CVS Pharmacy to make shots available at a store stockpiling doses for long-term care facilities.

In a news conference Wednesday night outside of the CVS off Walmsley Boulevard, 9th District Councilman Michael Jones said he would consider a public boycott of the national pharmacy chain if the store refuses to vaccinate nearby residents.

“We don’t want to go there. We want to take a more measured response. ... We’re not here to take doses from anybody,” said Jones, who is running for the Democratic nomination in the state’s 69th House District. “We just want intentionality on our side of the river.”

The location — one of two CVS pharmacies south of the James River — is in a federal partnership separate from the agreement that opened 36 sites in Virginia for in-store vaccinations this month.

Hindering an expansion of locations is the limited supply, said CVS spokeswoman Amy Thibault. She said the 26,000 doses allotted for the first round of vaccinations ran out within five days.