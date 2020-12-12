City Council slated to vote on Richmond 300 plan on Monday

Councilwoman Ellen Robertson told the Richmond Free Press earlier this month that she planned to vote against, citing her concerns about the redevelopment of public housing and other housing issues.

In an interview with the Times Dispatch on Thursday, however, she said she had changed her mind after discussing it further with the mayor's administration. She the city attorney informed the council recently that it must make a final decision on the plan next week, but that amendments can be made later if it is approved.

"We want to make sure we give those neighborhoods the dedicated attention we need to give them," she said. "I won’t hold up the master plan going forward, but I do expect amendments will be made..."

Councilman Andreas Addison (1st District) said he intends to vote for the plan Monday. He said he's also considering potential amendments, and predicted that the council could begin discussing them in February or March.

Because of the uncertainty, however, urbanists and others involved in the process are actively advocating for the council to approve it.

Sheri Shannon, a communications consultant and environmentalist who served on one of the plan's advisory committees, said rejecting it would be a blow to those who volunteered to help create it.