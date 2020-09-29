City Council subcommittee opposes ban on nonlethal weapons deployed against protesters

A Richmond City Council subcommittee on Tuesday voted against a proposed ban on riot control equipment that police have deployed against protesters in recent months.
Council members Michael Jones and Stephanie Lynch sponsored the resolution, which asks Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration to bar police from using “nonlethal” weapons and munitions such as bean bag rounds, rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades and tear gas.
As tensions remain high four months into protests challenging the power vested in law enforcement, two council members, one of whom is running for mayor, sought to curb the proposal while the city’s new police chief and a task force appointed by Stoney pursue reforms to settle the unrest.
Police Chief Gerald Smith told the panel that his department is changing how it uses nonlethal weapons. But policy updates can’t overcome the harm the measures do to public trust, said Lynch.
“There are other, more effective means for deterring or standing down individuals who may become violent or are committing crimes,” Lynch said during Tuesday’s subcommittee meeting. “We need to send a message to our residents that this is no longer a practice we’ll engage in.”
Originally introduced in late June, several weeks into demonstrations sparked by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, city leaders, activists and health professionals advocated for the ban after police repeatedly used the riot control equipment on protests they deemed unlawful or a danger to public safety.
Council members Reva Trammell and Kim Gray, who is running against Stoney, voted against recommending the ban, which will still come before the full council next month.
The use of nonlethal weapons and rounds have caused serious injuries across the country as protesters have demanded racial justice. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says extended exposure to large quantities of tear gas can lead to long-term health issues or respiratory failure, which can result in death.
In addition to the concerns raised by protesters about harm and the potential to incite further violence, Lynch cited a pair of letters signed by hundreds of local health professionals and medical students to Stoney and the City Council raising concerns about launching tear gas and pepper spray during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Gray and Trammell, as well as three public speakers during the meeting, said they worry that limiting the ability of police to control riots or unlawful assemblies could lead to more property damage and physical harm.
Several of those opposed to the resolution also noted that city fire officials estimate that fires related to the protests have caused at least $3.9 million in property damage.
“I haven’t heard any alternatives being suggested,” Gray said. “If there are technologies or alternatives to this, I’m interested in hearing what they are. But at this point my recommendation would be to strike this legislation.”
In one of the most high profile incidents since the start of the protests earlier this year, Richmond police fired tear gas into a crowd of protesters gathered at the Robert E. Lee monument without warning before a mandatory curfew. The incident prompted a class-action lawsuit.
Smith said during Tuesday’s meeting that under a draft policy, police would give multiple warnings before using nonlethal weapons.
“The chemical agents that will be used will only be dispersed on crowds that show aggression,” he said. “These kind of agents will not be used on nonaggressive and nonviolent crowds at all.”
Matthew Schefft, a pediatrician and member of the RVA Health Alliance for Social Justice & Equity, a group of doctors and medical professionals that formed this summer in the wake of the protests, said he is still concerned.
“I have walked through an area, just a block from VCU Health, on my way to work in which chemical irritants had been deployed hours earlier and my lungs burned,” he said. “The impact of deploying these weapons is lasting. I am also concerned that these guidelines do not cover flash bangs or rubber bullets, both of which can cause permanent harm and death.”
In an interview after Tuesday’s meeting, Lynch said she wants the city to explore other options and strategies for crowd control. She also said she hopes people will encourage the rest of the council to consider rejecting the subcommittee’s recommendation to vote against the resolution. The measure failed on a 2-1 vote.
