City Council subcommittee opposes ban on nonlethal weapons deployed against protesters

In one of the most high profile incidents since the start of the protests earlier this year, Richmond police fired tear gas into a crowd of protesters gathered at the Robert E. Lee monument without warning before a mandatory curfew. The incident prompted a class-action lawsuit.

Smith said during Tuesday’s meeting that under a draft policy, police would give multiple warnings before using nonlethal weapons.

“The chemical agents that will be used will only be dispersed on crowds that show aggression,” he said. “These kind of agents will not be used on nonaggressive and nonviolent crowds at all.”

Matthew Schefft, a pediatrician and member of the RVA Health Alliance for Social Justice & Equity, a group of doctors and medical professionals that formed this summer in the wake of the protests, said he is still concerned.

“I have walked through an area, just a block from VCU Health, on my way to work in which chemical irritants had been deployed hours earlier and my lungs burned,” he said. “The impact of deploying these weapons is lasting. I am also concerned that these guidelines do not cover flash bangs or rubber bullets, both of which can cause permanent harm and death.”

In an interview after Tuesday’s meeting, Lynch said she wants the city to explore other options and strategies for crowd control. She also said she hopes people will encourage the rest of the council to consider rejecting the subcommittee’s recommendation to vote against the resolution. The measure failed on a 2-1 vote.