City inspectors deem downtown Richmond apartment building unsafe, residents evacuated

Residents of a 10-story apartment building at 205 N. 4th St., in downtown Richmond, were evacuated Friday after city inspectors ruled it unsafe.

A statement from Amy Vu, a spokesperson for Richmond Fire & Emergency Services, said that following an inspection Friday at Grace Place Apartments, the Richmond Fire Marshal’s Office and the Department of Planning & Development Review deemed it unsafe for the tenants to continue occupying the building.

The number of occupied apartments and evacuees were not available from officials on Saturday. City property records indicate there are 54 units in the building that was constructed in 1922.

Officials said it is the responsibility of the property owner/property management to notify the tenants and to handle temporary living arrangements for them.

The owners, listed in city records as the 400 East Grace Street Limited Partnership, with an Alexandria address, could not be reached for comment Saturday. An operator for the management company said no information would be available until normal business hours Monday.