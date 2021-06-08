City of Petersburg sues developer of shuttered Ramada Inn

“I’ve been trying to do this, I’ve been bending over backward to help them but all I get is ‘Why haven’t you done this?’ It’s not as easy as people think to build a hotel, to build anything,” Harrison said.

The city is seeking permission from the Department of Environmental Quality to demolish the former hotel on the city’s dime and enter into a partnership with Meridan Waste, the city’s local waste contractor, to get the job done. Meridan is currently embroiled in two court cases, in Petersburg Circuit Court and Richmond Circuit Court.

While Petersburg has pulled itself out of financial ruin from five years ago, paying for the demolition “poses a major problem,” Williams wrote in an April letter to DEQ, because the value of the cleared property will likely be less than the cost to bring the space into compliance.

Demolition is quoted to cost around $1 million dollars, according to city officials. Williams asked DEQ if Meridan could be permitted to demolish the hotel at no charge to Petersburg— in lieu of, or as an offset to, its landfill-related civil penalties.

Harrison said the building would sell for $1.5 million, the fair market value.