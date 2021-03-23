City of Richmond and Henrico to address abandoned and underused commercial properties

A $600,000 Environmental Protection Agency grant could get the ball rolling on redevelopment for abandoned and neglected industrial and commercial properties around Central Virginia.

Richmond's Department of Housing and Community Development and the Henrico Economic Development Authority, along with an affordable housing nonprofit called project:HOMES, received the grant through the EPA's Brownfields Program. According to a written statement, Brownfields are "abandoned, idled, or underused" industrial and commercial properties that can't be redeveloped because they contain or may contain hazardous substance pollutants or contaminants.

Specifically, the grant provides money for environmental site assessments, as well as lead-based paint and asbestos material surveys, mold studies, national historic preservation act applicability and other planning services.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The three grant recipients, collectively known as the Coalition, have identified several initial areas to consider, including sites along Richmond Highway and Commerce Road, properties around Henrico Plaza, and properties along Mechanicsville Turnpike near Laburnum Avenue. Assessments will be conducted with public and private property owners to determine how and if the sites can be reused or redeveloped in the future.