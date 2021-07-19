City warns homeless people to leave the Richmond Coliseum area; workers installing fence to bar access

Get out and stay out.
That’s the message Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration sent Monday to homeless people staying outside of the shuttered Richmond Coliseum. Police posted notices on tents around the arena as workers began erecting a fence that will bar access to the area where at least a dozen people sleep on a nightly basis.
“These people still don’t have anywhere to go,” said Rhonda Sneed, of Blessing Warriors RVA, a faith-based outreach group that has aided people staying there. She said some were offered short hotel stays, but those would only keep people off the streets temporarily.
It’s the city’s latest attempt to clear an encampment of unsheltered people who have few, if any, other options for permanent shelter. This time, city officials cited plans to redevelop the area. Earlier this year, city workers trashed tents, sleeping bags and other belongings in what advocates at the time said was an affront that came without warning. Those affected Monday said they were either distrustful of the region’s homeless services system, or frustrated by past experiences with it.
The notices visible on some tents Monday afternoon listed a city code that prohibits people from camping on public property. It said belongings that remained there would be considered abandoned and thrown away.
“They say it’s unlawful for us to be here. How is it unlawful? Nobody uses this coliseum,” said Talisha Braxton, 28. “Everything’s boarded up. We’re not bothering anybody here."
In a release issued Monday, the Stoney administration said it was readying the property for demolition and eventual redevelopment, in preparation for a City Council vote on a small area plan scheduled later this year.
“The city will take the appropriate steps to keep the work site safe and secure during the salvage process by installing construction fencing around the site, posting signage, and requiring hard hats and safety shoes on the site during active operations,” the release stated.
The notices also listed the crisis line for homeless services. Calling the number has been futile, said William McElhannon, 49, and Brittney Sisler, 32.
The pair became homeless last year, when Sisler lost her housing in Missouri and McElhannon lost his truck driving job a few months later. Stops in Kansas and Georgia led them to Richmond late last year. The couple spent two months in a South Richmond hotel that was a part of Homeward’s non-congregate shelter program, a pandemic-era initiative that sheltered the homeless in hotel rooms around the region as housing insecurity spiked.
In the spring, the nonprofit ended the couple’s hotel stay without explanation, McElhannon said. The couple says they want to remain together in shelter together, but have not been offered an option that would accommodate that wish. Sisler, who has a disability and uses a wheelchair, has health issues that require assistance; McElhannon is her caregiver.
They arrived at the arena earlier this month, frustrated with a system they say has not provided the help they need to get into stable housing and back on their feet.
The couple had stuffed their clothes, bedding and other possessions into tote bags and backpacks, but they were unsure as of Monday afternoon where they would end up.
“We don’t want to be here. We didn’t want to be here the day we were dropped off, and we didn’t want to leave because we would end up in the woods somewhere,” McElhannon said. “It’s not safe for her.”
The Richmond region registered its largest single-year surge in homelessness in January, according to a biannual count of the homeless conducted by the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care. The count rose from 549 to 838, a 53% uptick.
The end of some state protections and a soon-to-expire federal eviction freeze have fueled fears that a new wave of families could lose their homes before a billion-dollar pot of rental assistance is distributed.
Jason Aroudan, an immigrant from Northern Africa who became homeless about two years ago, said he has spent most nights outside the Coliseum during that time. He said he's noticed the number of people regularly staying around the coliseum grow in the last six months.
Aroudan said he was married to an American woman he met in his home country and moved here about five years ago. He said issues with alcohol led to a divorce, losing his job, a jail sentence and homelessness.
His situation worsened last year when a backpack that had his passport, his ID and other documents was stolen. He said that experience made him distrustful of being paired with strangers in shelters or temporary housing, so he prefers staying near the coliseum, knowing that there are churches and charitable organizations in the area looking out for him.
With few options left, he said expects he will soon be camping elsewhere downtown, possibly by the Department of Social Services building less than three blocks away.
"I have nowhere else to go," he said.
