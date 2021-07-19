City warns homeless people to leave the Richmond Coliseum area; workers installing fence to bar access

They arrived at the arena earlier this month, frustrated with a system they say has not provided the help they need to get into stable housing and back on their feet.

The couple had stuffed their clothes, bedding and other possessions into tote bags and backpacks, but they were unsure as of Monday afternoon where they would end up.

“We don’t want to be here. We didn’t want to be here the day we were dropped off, and we didn’t want to leave because we would end up in the woods somewhere,” McElhannon said. “It’s not safe for her.”

The Richmond region registered its largest single-year surge in homelessness in January, according to a biannual count of the homeless conducted by the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care. The count rose from 549 to 838, a 53% uptick.

The end of some state protections and a soon-to-expire federal eviction freeze have fueled fears that a new wave of families could lose their homes before a billion-dollar pot of rental assistance is distributed.

Jason Aroudan, an immigrant from Northern Africa who became homeless about two years ago, said he has spent most nights outside the Coliseum during that time. He said he's noticed the number of people regularly staying around the coliseum grow in the last six months.