CLOSINGS: Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond schools closed Tuesday
PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Caroline: Closed Tuesday

Chesterfield: Closed Tuesday

Colonial Heights: Closed Tuesday

Dinwiddie: Closed Tuesday

Goochland: Closed Tuesday

Hanover: Closed Tuesday

Henrico: Closed Tuesday

Hopewell: Scheduled holiday continues for students Tuesday; staff will work from home.

King William: Closed Tuesday

Powhatan: Closed Tuesday

Richmond: Closed Tuesday

Spotsylvania: Closed Tuesday

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

John Tyler Community College: All college operations and student services will be remote Tuesday. All campus buildings closed.

Reynolds Community College: Virtual/online services only Tuesday. All campus buildings closed.

WATCH NOW: Sledding in Friends of Forest Hill Park

