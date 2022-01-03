CLOSINGS: Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond schools closed Tuesday

PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Caroline: Closed Tuesday
Chesterfield: Closed Tuesday
Colonial Heights: Closed Tuesday
Dinwiddie: Closed Tuesday
Goochland: Closed Tuesday
Hanover: Closed Tuesday
Henrico: Closed Tuesday
Hopewell: Scheduled holiday continues for students Tuesday; staff will work from home.
King William: Closed Tuesday
Powhatan: Closed Tuesday
Richmond: Closed Tuesday
Spotsylvania: Closed Tuesday
COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
John Tyler Community College: All college operations and student services will be remote Tuesday. All campus buildings closed.