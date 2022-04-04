Clouds on Tuesday, but most of the rain waits until nightfall

Clouds are back for Tuesday across Virginia, but most of the daylight hours will be dry. The chance for rain goes up quickly around dinner time, then the bulk of the upcoming rain will fall between dusk and the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Soaking rain is expected during that time, averaging between 0.50 and 0.75 inches across central Virginia before shutting off by daybreak Wednesday. This would be the wettest period since March 12, when a combination of 1.44 inches of rain and melted snow came down in Richmond.

After, some breaks of sun return on Wednesday with temperature getting into the 70s. Another round of showers arrives on Thursday. However, rain on Thursday will not be as consistent or as heavy as what pushes across Richmond on Tuesday night.

Once those showers push through, another cooling trend sets up for Friday and the weekend. A few showers or lighter sprinkles are possible on Friday and Saturday, but most of the time, each of those days will be dry.

Everything is on track for a cooler weekend. Richmond will not reach the level of cold that produced a freeze about a week ago, but weekend temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal for the time of year.

Even with the sun returning, afternoon temperatures this weekend will hold in the 50s with daybreak temperatures in the 30s. This also brings a potential for frost back into the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday nights.