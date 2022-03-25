Cold this weekend, with a freeze likely Sunday and Monday nights

The colder air that began to settle into Virginia on Friday will be here for a few days, making this an especially chilly weekend.

Very cold air about 2 to 3 miles up in the atmosphere moves in Saturday. As a result, any morning sunshine will fade behind a cluster of clouds by early afternoon as gusty, cold winds increase from the west. A few small showers are likely to move through central Virginia in the afternoon, and while they will probably last less than half an hour, they will be heavy enough to leave you drenched if you are outside attending some of the festivals in Richmond.

Afternoon temperatures will nudge into the 50s, but with the clouds and wind most of the afternoon, it will feel no better than the 40s.

The sky clears and the winds back off Saturday evening, with temperatures falling into the 30s by dawn Sunday, but the remaining breezes should keep the air stirred up enough to keep frost from forming.

Chilly breezes return Sunday, and the temperatures will be a few degrees colder. But a sunnier sky from start to finish will make it a little nicer to be outside.

Sunday and Monday nights will be the coldest in a couple of weeks, with a freeze likely both of those nights. Despite the recent flowering of trees across central Virginia, a freeze this weekend is still more than a week earlier than average. The relatively warm winter has allowed blooms to show up more than a week ahead of schedule from Virginia to Georgia, putting fruit trees at risk of damage as temperatures plummet Sunday and Monday nights.

The temperatures hold below normal through Tuesday, then recover quickly Wednesday and the rest of next week, with afternoons returning to the 60s to 70s.

Aside from the nuisance showers Saturday, no rain comes until at least Tuesday or Tuesday night, immediately ahead of the surge of warmer air. Then a better chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms follows for Thursday.