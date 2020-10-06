Colonial Heights man identified as victim in Enon reckless driving crash

Police identified a Colonial Heights man as the victim of a Monday crash in Enon in which the driver fled the scene.

Rashad Matthews, 31, was killed in the wreck that occurred when a 2015 Infiniti Q40 was traveling south about 9 a.m. in the 13100 block of Kingston Avenue when it crossed the median, struck a tree and overturned multiple times, police said.

Matthews, a passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, who was unidentified, remained with the vehicle.

The driver left the area, police said. Later, the driver, identified by police as Devontae B. Woodley, 26, of the 1000 block of Amelia Street in Petersburg, surrendered to authprotoes. He was charged with felony hit-and-run driving, reckless driving and not possessing a valid operator's license.