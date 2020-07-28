Colonial Heights Public Schools students will have the opportunity to head back into the classroom for the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.
During an in-person meeting Tuesday morning, the Colonial Heights School Board unanimously voted to allow families the choice between virtual learning and a five-day return to the classroom.
At any point, however, the decision could be reversed and the school system could go fully virtual, Superintendent William Sroufe said Tuesday.
“I think the plan allows us to go into virtual at any time. Families should even prepare now about going into virtual,” Sroufe said. “I think it’s a possibility for sure moving forward, it is not ideal but it’s a possibility.”
As of Tuesday morning, there are 175 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Colonial Heights with 20 recorded deaths, according to state data.
In a parent survey, 77% of families responded to wanting a traditional return to school, with the remaining 23% wanting virtual. In a different question, 13% of families answered “we don’t believe in-person instruction will be safe and want only distance learning.”
The school system is looking to have between 10 to 14 students in each classroom. Within its five schools — three elementary, one middle and one high school — there were 2,899 students for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to state data.
If the school system is unable to accommodate all the family requests for a five-day return, a rotation schedule will be implemented, splitting students between A and B days, having the students be taught virtually the days they are not in the school. All siblings will be scheduled for the same days.
Three online community forums were held last week for families broken down by elementary, middle and high school ages.
During the elementary school forum, Sroufe addressed a question regarding daily transportation.
“We have said we will not guarantee social distancing on the buses because quite honestly it is not possible for us logistically. We do think a lot of parents are going to bring their kids and pick them up from school,” Sroufe said.
According to the parent survey, 41% of families intend to put their children on buses each day, as usual, 38% will walk or drive their children to school as usual, and 20% intend to drive their children to school.
Colonial Heights is the second public school district in the Richmond area to head back into the classroom.
As of now, the Hanover County school system will let families decide between virtual and a return to five-day, in-classroom learning. In a joint statement, the Hanover Education Association and the Hanover Professional Educators are asking for at least the first nine weeks of the school year to be virtual.
Last week, Chesterfield County, Henrico County, Hopewell and Petersburg school boards voted individually to begin their respective school years virtually.
"Colonial Heights Public Schools students will have the opportunity to head back into the classroom for the start of the 2020-2021 academic year."........Good for the Colonial Heights School board, they made the correct decision, where other county and city school boards FAILED to recognize the wants and needs of their constituents, like here in Chesterfield, with the exception of Ryan Harter, who demonstrated that he cares about the education of our children, when the other four didn't.
