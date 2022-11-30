Colonial Heights teen held in fatal shooting of Dinwiddie boy, 17

A Colonial Heights teen is in custody following the fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon of a 17-year-old Dinwiddie County boy in a Colonial Heights neighborhood.
Colonial Heights officers responded about 1:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Shuford Avenue, just east of the Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound, Maj. Robert Ruxer said in a news release.
The victim, who wasn’t identified, was transported by Colonial Heights paramedics to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Ruxer said the victim is from Dinwiddie.
Following an investigation, detectives detained a 17-year-old boy from Colonial Heights. Detectives were seeking a juvenile petition against the teen on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. The boy, who was not identified because of his age, was being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Center.