Colonial Heights teen held in fatal shooting of Dinwiddie boy, 17

A Colonial Heights teen is in custody following the fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon of a 17-year-old Dinwiddie County boy in a Colonial Heights neighborhood.

Colonial Heights officers responded about 1:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Shuford Avenue, just east of the Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound, Maj. Robert Ruxer said in a news release.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, was transported by Colonial Heights paramedics to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Ruxer said the victim is from Dinwiddie.

Following an investigation, detectives detained a 17-year-old boy from Colonial Heights. Detectives were seeking a juvenile petition against the teen on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. The boy, who was not identified because of his age, was being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Center.

Police did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or the relationship between the two teens.

