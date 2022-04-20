Colonial Heights woman charged with animal cruelty counts after authorities seize 35 dogs in squalor

A Colonial Heights woman faces multiple charges of animal cruelty and inadequate animal care after city authorities executed a search warrant at her home and seized 35 canines in squalid living conditions.

Paula D. Sadler, 56, was charged with one count of felony animal cruelty, 15 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and 15 counts of inadequate care of a companion animal, Colonial Heights police said in a release.

On Feb. 28, Colonial Heights Animal Services personnel, Hopewell Animal Services personnel and Colonial Heights police officers, served a search warrant at Sadler’s home in the 100 block of Buckingham Drive in connection with an ongoing investigation into animal cruelty. A total of 35 dogs were seized, including several which were pregnant and have given birth to puppies while in the care of animal services.

On Monday, a Colonial Heights Circuit Court judge awarded custody of 41 dogs to Colonial Heights Animal Services, and ordered Sadler to pay restitution for medical expenses, grooming and housing of the canines at the Colonial Heights Animal Shelter, police said.

The majority of dogs have been placed with area rescue organizations after authorities determined the majority had extensive medical conditions.

Sadler is scheduled to appear May 11 in Colonial Heights General District Court.