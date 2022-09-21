Colonial Heights woman struck and killed while trying to cross Temple Avenue

A Colonial Heights woman was killed early Wednesday when she was struck by a car while attempting to walk across Temple Avenue in the city.

Killed in the crash was Iris Lydia Rosario, 42.

Colonial Heights police said their preliminary investigation shows that a driver of a Toyota sedan traveling east on Temple Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. struck Rosario in the roadway as she was crossing southbound near the intersection with Conduit Road. She died at the scene.

Crash investigators from Colonial Heights police and Virginia State Police responded to conduct an on-scene investigation. Police said the road has since been reopened to traffic.