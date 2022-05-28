 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Column: 2 years later, George Floyd's lasting impact on Richmond

Before the Pulse bus burned, before BLACK LIVES MATTER graced storefront windows, and before the monuments tumbled, Richmond gave hints that it was awakening from a slumber. 

Our city was tugging to unravel its defining narrative as the former capital of the Confederacy even before life seeped out of George Floyd beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. That ongoing transformation was most vivid on what would become known as Arthur Ashe Boulevard. A new statue outside the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, by artist Kehinde Wiley, drew inspiration from the J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue -- even as it turned Confederate iconography on its head by replacing the white cavalryman with a contemporary Black man wearing Nikes, dreadlocks and a hoodie. 

Still, I never envisioned Richmond's simmering consciousness combusting the way it did the weekend after Floyd's murder. The prophesy that inspired the title of Wiley's statue seemed prescient as the headquarters of the Daughters of the Confederacy was torched and scorched next door. 

One protesters sign at the Robert E. Lee monument expressed the mood of the moment: "RUMORS OF WAR WASN'T A RUMOR."

20200531_MET_PROTEST_JW12

Police officers stood ready at the end of May 2020 as protesters took to the city’s streets to protest the death of George Floyd and police abuse.

And just like that, a volcano many assumed to be dormant erupted into a late spring and summer of nightly protests and face-offs between demonstrators and police. Monument Avenue, long a symbol of Lost Cause intransigence, becoming a spotlighted stage in the fight for social change.

Protesters at Ashland

Ashland Deputy Police Chief Anthony Callahan (from left) and Chief Doug Goodman joined protesters in honoring George Floyd outside Town Hall on June 3.

The image of George Floyd projected across the Lee monument became iconic, featured on the cover of National Geographic. The New York Times Style Magazine designated the reclaimed Lee Monument space as one of the  “Most Influential Works of American Protest Art Since World War II.”  Richmond projectionists Dustin Klein and Alex Criqui also used the monument as a backdrop for Breonna Taylor, Malcolm X, Harriet Tubman and Marcus-David Peters, shot to death by a Richmond police officer during a mental health crisis along an interstate highway. 

20200611_MET_PROTEST_01

The Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, where demonstrators have gathered in protest since George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis last month.

The Lee circle was informally renamed in memory of Peters, with a basketball court, a vegetable garden and a memorial to victims of police violence nationwide. But it was also the site where Richmond police teargassed peaceful protesters, leading throngs of demonstrators to City Hall, where some demanded the resignation of Mayor Levar Stoney. 

20200605_MET_PROTEST_AWE19

An officer and a protester spoke during a demonstration in Richmond this past June after the death of George Floyd.

It was a moment both exhilarating time and terrifying as we attempted to weather the twin assaults of a deadly virus and deadly systemic racism. If any city was less likely than Richmond to become an epicenter of the movement, it was Portland, Oregon, one of the whitest cities in America. But white allies, in Portland, Richmond and beyond, packed the streets, demanding change. But the only thing as certain as change is the backlash to it.

20200601_MET_PROTEST_JM06

Cleanup along Broad Street after overnight disturbance. Photo taken Sunday, May 31, 2020. Cleanup along Broad Street after overnight disturbance. Photo taken Sunday, May 31, 2020. 6/1/2020: This burned-out car sat across from the former Comfort restaurant on Sunday after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent on Saturday night. A nightly curfew will be in effect in Richmond until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Gov. Ralph Northam can extend it. 

Ralph Northam, a governor whose term began with a Blackface scandal, would become the governor who removed the Lee monument -- as unlikely a bookend as you'll see in politics. But in Virginia, under Gov. Glenn Youngkin, that moment of racial reckoning has morphed into a moment in which teachers are being intimidated into avoiding hard lessons about racism in the classroom.

We are still very much a work in progress and regress.

Virginia abolished the death penalty. Richmond, and the Commonwealth, removed Confederate monuments. Monument Avenue, developed as a whites-only boulevard with grandiose statues, now projects the uncertain humility that comes before reinvention.

20200601_MET_CARRALLY_BB01

Erica Harville, from Petersburg, holds up a sign as she sits on top of a car at the Justice for Black Lives car rally in the Shockoe Bottom section of Richmond, VA Sunday, May 31, 2020. 6/1/2020: This burned-out car sat across from the former Comfort restaurant on Sunday after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent on Saturday night. A nightly curfew will be in effect in Richmond until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Gov. Ralph Northam can extend it. JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH This burned-out car sat across from the former Comfort restaurant on Sunday after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent on Saturday night. A nightly curfew will be in effect in Richmond until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Gov. Ralph Northam can extend it. JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH This was part of the cleanup effort along Broad Street after the overnight protests. The photo was taken Sunday, May 31, 2020. Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH/ This was part of the cleanup effort along Broad Street after the overnight protests. The photo was taken Sunday, May 31, 2020. Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH/ In announcing that the National Guard was on alert, Gov. Ralph Northam said: "They stand ready to assist in protecting our residents, businesses, especially small and black-owned businesses, and the capital city." JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH In announcing that the National Guard was on alert, Gov. Ralph Northam said: "They stand ready to assist in protecting our residents, businesses, especially small and black-owned businesses, and the capital city." JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH This was part of the cleanup effort along Broad Street after the overnight protests. The photo was taken Sunday, May 31, 2020. JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH This was part of the cleanup effort along Broad Street after the overnight p

Violent crime continues to plague our most vulnerable communities, and too many children. Covid-19 has exacted a disproportionate toll. The disparities that chip away at Black life still live. Public housing residents are threatened with eviction; Richmond police, meanwhile, got pay raises of at least 10%. 

"Defund the Police" was rejected in the polls in Minneapolis, the city where police abuse launched a movement. A Black retired police captain is mayor of New York.  A white supremacist with an AR-15 style rifle is charged with killing 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store. We continue to wonder why armed, mass-murdering white supremacists can be arrested unscathed while the unarmed Floyd was effectively tortured to death over an allegedly counterfeit $20 bill. The problem, from that perspective, looks less like "more training" than selective de-escalation. 

For race-baiting politicians, CRT is the new BLM; "wokeness," the new "political correctness"; antiracism, the new racism.  Teaching about systemic racism in Virginia is muzzled by a prohibition of "inherently divisive concepts." The notion of a pluralistic society -- expressed in the traditional U.S. motto as e pluribus unum, or "out of many, one" -- is undermined by the mainstreaming of The Great Replacement, a theory once reserved for ardent white supremacists. 

Our Memorial Day holiday is rooted in the aftermath of a Civil War over two competing visions of America. Today, we must decide whether we want a pluralistic and democratic nation, or one grounded in white supremacy and autocracy.  

At stake is not just Black life, but the life of America.   

