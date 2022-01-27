Commonwealth Institute: 80% of Richmond city employees aren't making enough to support a family here

As Richmond city officials consider legislation that would allow city workers to unionize, a local research group has found that collective bargaining could improve their working conditions and boost pay by up to 8%.

In a new report released Thursday by The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, the Richmond-based organization says that 4 out of 5 city employees who work full-time and year-round do not make enough to support a family.

The report goes on to say that there are also racial disparities in city worker pay, with only 14% of Black employees making enough to provide for a household in the city with two kids. About 60% of city workers are Black, according to the report.

“Having the right to collectively bargain provides a voice on the job and reduces the pay penalty facing public-sector workers,” said Laura Goren, the institute's research director and one of the report's authors. “And since discrimination in the private sector has led many Black people to choose public service jobs, restoring collective bargaining rights for city workers would particularly help Black Richmonders."