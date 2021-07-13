Community members again ask School Board to reconsider school construction resolution, city's compromise

Dozens of South Side community members on Tuesday demanded that the city’s elected officials set aside disagreements and work together to replace the ailing George Wythe High School as soon as possible.
Residents spent two hours imploring the School Board, whose members are divided over whether the school system should claw back control of school construction, which school and city administrators have said will slow the process, to put the wishes of South Siders first.
The message: The people who live here don’t care who builds the school, as long as it gets done.
“As a board member, I want every student to learn in safe and functional buildings. The mayor has estimated that a new George Wythe will cost the city over $140 million… We cannot use our resources this way and claim the moral high ground,” Third District School Board member Kenya Gibson said ahead of the meeting.
Gibson in April successfully introduced legislation reclaiming the School Board’s authority to build schools, which prompted public bickering about the building. Legal questions still surround Mayor Levar Stoney’s decision to order procurement documents released for the project after the board voted to take back control of the process.
Stoney questioned the motivations of board members hours before Tuesday’s meeting in comments at a weekly news conference.
“Our job as elected officials, whether we’re on the School Board or … in the office of the mayor, is to contribute to the success of our students,” Stoney said. “I don’t understand how delaying the construction of this massive project is contributing to the success of our students.”
He added: “I’m begging for collaboration. The fact that I have to beg seems bizarre to me.”
Community members on Tuesday agreed with Stoney, and pleaded with the board to work with the city to get George Wythe rebuilt by 2025, a year after an original 2024 deadline.
“Because of all the politics and the fighting … the deadline has been pushed back to 2025,” said Robin Mines, a 1976 graduate of Wythe and president of the Swansboro Civic Association. “We’re asking you to compromise while you develop your departments to build schools so George Wythe can be rebuilt without delay.”
Other community members spoke to the school’s poor conditions, citing rat and mice droppings in the school and respiratory issues they attributed to mold in the buildings. Asbestos tile sits in some of the classrooms at the 61-year-old building. If asbestos is disturbed,fibers can be released into the air and cause health problems, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
J.J. Minor, the president of the Richmond Chapter of the NAACP, said that if the members of the School Board didn’t get Wythe built, he would “lead the charge” to make sure some members are voted off the board.
Stoney said he thinks that part of the dispute is fueled by personal animosity against him.
Some members, he said, are primarily interested in “thwarting this administration from moving the ball forward collectively with RPS to contribute to the success of our children.”
Stoney did not specify which members he was referring to. Board members have cited several reasons for wanting control of construction, including ensuring that buildings best suit the needs of students and a pattern of city-built schools costing more than new schools built in neighboring counties.
In response to the School Board resolution earlier this year, Stoney invited the school division’s legislative body to join a new project evaluation panel so that they could work together to open a new George Wythe High School by the start of the 2024 school year.
With no response from the School Board, the mayor last month announced that his administration would issue a request for design proposals in hopes of bringing the school division back to the table. Stoney said Tuesday that the continued delay in the process has made it impossible to open the school by 2024 but that it could still open by January 2025 if the School Board agrees to work with his administration when it begins reviewing design contract proposals that are due to the city in less than three weeks.
That request for proposals outlines plans for a 2,000-student school that would also host a welcome center, which Jonathan Young, the vice chair of the board, said was added without consultation of the board. Young said that it would be “inappropriate” and “fiscally irresponsible” to build a school to hold 2,000 students given current enrollment. In a presentation, Superintendent Jason Kamras said it’s reasonable to estimate that Wythe’s enrollment will be more than 1,500 students. Right now it’s projected at 1,326
Some board members have challenged whether any collaboration proffered by the mayor is fair when he is challenging the will of a democratically elected body.
Gibson in a draft response to the mayor outlined reasons for the School Board’s vote in April while stating “that if the city had followed the Board’s approved facilities plan that more students would attend school in a modern facility in the upcoming school year.”
“We ask the Mayor and the City Council directly to respect the democratic decision-making power of the School Board,” she said of the resolution.
The board members who approved the resolution say the city overspent on three new schools that were built in the last few years. The group initially was slated to cost $110 million and ultimately cost a collective $140 million, which meant less money was available for other construction plans.
Following the meeting, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said he continues to hope that the board will compromise with the city.
“I think it’s the right thing to do with kids,” Kamras said. “I think we can partner with the city on George Wythe and that will give us time to step up and then be able to take over construction going forward.”
Staff writers C. Suarez Rojas and Caitlyn Freeman contributed to this report.