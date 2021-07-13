Community members again ask School Board to reconsider school construction resolution, city's compromise

“Our job as elected officials, whether we’re on the School Board or … in the office of the mayor, is to contribute to the success of our students,” Stoney said. “I don’t understand how delaying the construction of this massive project is contributing to the success of our students.”

He added: “I’m begging for collaboration. The fact that I have to beg seems bizarre to me.”

Community members on Tuesday agreed with Stoney, and pleaded with the board to work with the city to get George Wythe rebuilt by 2025, a year after an original 2024 deadline.

“Because of all the politics and the fighting … the deadline has been pushed back to 2025,” said Robin Mines, a 1976 graduate of Wythe and president of the Swansboro Civic Association. “We’re asking you to compromise while you develop your departments to build schools so George Wythe can be rebuilt without delay.”

Other community members spoke to the school’s poor conditions, citing rat and mice droppings in the school and respiratory issues they attributed to mold in the buildings. Asbestos tile sits in some of the classrooms at the 61-year-old building. If asbestos is disturbed,fibers can be released into the air and cause health problems, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.