Community members mourn Richard 'Red' Brown, who lived on the corner of Belvidere and Broad for years

That's how nearly one hundred people remembered him on Saturday amid an outpouring of grief: a vital member of their community. An uncle. A friend.

On the parking lot of RVA Light, a coffee shop on West Broad Street Red would walk into each morning at 8:30 a.m. to read that day's devotional reading, residents lit candles and hung up signs on windows and building walls that said "Red will be missed."

Inside, red cardboard laid atop a wooden table that said "R.I.P. Soldier of Arms." One by one, people took a Sharpie to keep his memory alive.

"Helped when I had many questions and little answers," one wrote.

"We won't forget you. We will continue this fight," read another.

"Every time I passed you by, I saw folks sitting with you with smiles on your faces."

"Somewhere Over the Rainbow" played gently in the background as Beth Almore, a cellist and Richmond Public Schools teacher, stationed herself next to hot meals and stacks of Gatorade bottles being given out.

Rachel Johnson, 36, the director of RVA Light, lifted her iPhone to record the moving turnout and the neighbors who cherished his presence. They all had stories of Red to tell. He was not just somebody who was homeless, she said.