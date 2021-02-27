Community members mourn Richard 'Red' Brown, who lived on the corner of Belvidere and Broad for years

When Bucky the Boston Terrier walked by the corner of Belvidere and Broad Street every late afternoon, Richard "Red" Brown rustled through his backpack for snacks.
That's who he was, said Laurie and Jim Daigle, "somebody that cared enough about your dog to want to get treats for them."
On Saturday night, all three showed up to his vigil, two years after the first time they met. Two years since the Daigle's moved into the apartment above their cabinet-making wood shop near the intersection where Red lived.
He died this week after two years without shelter and days following temperatures that hovered near freezing. The details around his death are unclear, but between January 2020 and January 2021, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the city jumped to more than 800, a 53% rise.
Red was 50 years old.
"He was a wonderful soul," said Laurie, who dressed in a red blazer and suede boots cupping two burgundy candles to honor the man people called "the mayor" and voice of reason.
He broke up more fights than anyone could count and kept the peace. He would take a knee to pray for anyone who gathered by him then ask people what they needed to make it through.
That's how nearly one hundred people remembered him on Saturday amid an outpouring of grief: a vital member of their community. An uncle. A friend.
On the parking lot of RVA Light, a coffee shop on West Broad Street Red would walk into each morning at 8:30 a.m. to read that day's devotional reading, residents lit candles and hung up signs on windows and building walls that said "Red will be missed."
Inside, red cardboard laid atop a wooden table that said "R.I.P. Soldier of Arms." One by one, people took a Sharpie to keep his memory alive.
"Helped when I had many questions and little answers," one wrote.
"We won't forget you. We will continue this fight," read another.
"Every time I passed you by, I saw folks sitting with you with smiles on your faces."
"Somewhere Over the Rainbow" played gently in the background as Beth Almore, a cellist and Richmond Public Schools teacher, stationed herself next to hot meals and stacks of Gatorade bottles being given out.
Rachel Johnson, 36, the director of RVA Light, lifted her iPhone to record the moving turnout and the neighbors who cherished his presence. They all had stories of Red to tell. He was not just somebody who was homeless, she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that those without shelter are among the highest-risk during the pandemic, and urged cities to make plans to maintain services and offer safe places to stay.
Not all choose to take these options.
"People would offer to help him but he would always try to get others help instead. He was a protector," she said, tearfully. "He was like 'You're in here doing Jesus's work. And I'm out there doing his.'"
And every morning, after a cup of coffee, he would head back out to his corner, ready to share jokes with whoever passed by. By 7 p.m., dozens headed to the fire hydrant he frequented during the day and laid star-shaped balloons, candles and flowers by the road.
His nephew Joseph Boulier carried the last lit candle in his hand, for one final goodbye. He shared how Red grew up in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina but Richmond always called him back; how Red would always ask if he was OK and ask to listen to one last song by heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch before playing cards.
Then Boulier turned to the crowd and asked for residents end the night how they usually did: a final cards game.
"And if you roll sixes, just know that's Red talking to you."
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo