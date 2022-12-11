Community mourns slaying victim as young man with promise

A year ago, DeAndre Broidy met with a group of men at Gilpin Court who were planning a Christmas holiday dinner and toy giveaway at the public housing development near downtown Richmond.

Broidy, then 21, was there last December to talk to Brothers Concerned for Gilpin about how to help his own community, LaFayette Gardens, an apartment complex in South Richmond where he planned to give coats, backpacks and toys to kids the next weekend.

“Seeing some people come together and actually help their community, that’s going to mean something to the little ones,” he said, according to a story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch in mid-December. “That’s the ones that’s looking up to us.”

Broidy’s quest for community harmony ended in violence on Friday, when he died after being shot in the same neighborhood he wanted to help in South Side.

Richmond police say he was shot in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road — where LaFayette Gardens is located — just after 2 p.m., but they found him suffering from gunshot wounds in a car on Warwick Road after trying to drive himself to the hospital. He died of his wounds after paramedics transported him to the hospital.

Broidy wasn’t the only person fatally shot on Ruffin Road on Friday. Richmond police found a woman with a gunshot wound just after 7 p.m., but she was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not identified her.

A police spokesman had no further information on Sunday on either of the shootings, which remain under investigation.

For Keisha Cummings, Broidy’s death was like losing a son, as she referred to him.

“This was a different kind of death for me,” said Cummings, founder and CEO of 2Love LLC, a consulting company that helps underserved communities.

She was the one who introduced Broidy to Brothers Concerned for Gilpin. She also helped him when he began coaching children at LaFayette on how to box, which The Times-Dispatch documented in a story in March.

His brother, Darryl Johnston, said Sunday: “He liked to box.”

Johnston, 31, the eldest of Broidy’s three surviving siblings, runs The Rock Project, a business for mentoring young people. He said he tried to do the same for Broidy, who graduated from George Wythe High School and worked odd jobs. They grew up together in the Summer Hill apartment community in South Side on U.S. Route 1, now named Richmond Highway.

“I tried to be the big brother,” he said. “I tried to be a mentor.”

Johnston has no answers for what happened to his little brother, but he said the lesson is clear.