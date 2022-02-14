Community shows their love for Fox Elementary with Valentines after devastating fire

When Julie Crowder, an art teacher at William Fox Elementary School, stored a load of Valentines Day cards in her car last Friday, she had no idea they’d be one of the only surviving items after the school’s fiery accident.

She said she remembers getting a text from a coworker when the news broke.

“I got a text from another teacher that said, ‘Fox is on fire,” Crowder told the Times-Dispatch. “I thought we had gone viral or something before more news came out.”

Crowder said she threw on a coat and came down to the corner of Strawberry Street and Hanover Avenue as fire spread on the roof of the building. She was one of many onlookers — teachers, parents, students and neighbors — watching as their beloved school was smothered in smoke and flames.

Crowder said she and a group of teachers and students walked around to the auditorium where they could see the full extent of the damage.

“Everybody here is devastated and we're just trying to process it as best we can,” Crowder said.

Although the shell of the building remains, the materials, books, art and the memories that made Fox Elementary a home for the community, were lost. Crowder, who's been teaching at Fox for 17 years, said she and her coworkers lost a great deal of supplies, but she managed to spare a symbolic tradition.

Every year on Valentine's Day, the Fox community hangs their homemade cards around the front of the school and Crowder wasn’t going to let one of the school’s long-standing traditions melt away too.

“The fact that that's all that's left, to me, is symbolic of the spirit of Fox; we are all about community,” Crowder said.

She posted to Facebook urging the community to come out and decorate the school's exterior with messages of love and support, as they do every year and the community showed up to support Crowder’s mission, hanging hearts around the chain link fence surrounding the remnants of the school.

There were students rushing around corners showing their homemade hearts to parents and friends, current and former faculty embracing one another as tears swelled in their eyes. Parents and neighbors brought extra supplies for homemade cards, clothespins and chalk to write loving messages on the sidewalk.

Amidst their grieving, today was meant to be “a love letter to the city,” according to Crowder.

“Continuing to put the cards up today, that’s our love letter to the city this year, because there are so many people grieving with us. The students, the teachers, the former students, the former parents, all of them are out here with us today," Crowder said.

David Mills was one of the parents at Fox on Monday to show his support with his first-grader Samantha. Mills is husband to Sen. Jennifer McClellan. He said it felt surreal to wake up and see the school they sent their kids to reduced to this state.

“You know, our son Jackson was a fifth-grader last year, so he didn't know at the end of his fourth grade year that would be the last time he'd set foot in Fox,” Mills said. “Sammy is a first grader and we didn't know last Friday that it would be the last time she set foot in the school.”

Over the past several years, students and children have had to shoulder a lot, Mills said, but he’s thankful for the leadership of people like Superintendent Jason Kamras and Fox's Principal Daniela Jacobs for how they’ve taken away some of that burden.

“I mean, we brought the kids out Saturday afternoon, just to be with friends and it really helped,” Mills said. “The tears kind of dried up and everyone gave each other hugs, kids saw old teachers and that’s what makes the community aspect of Fox a special place.”

Looking around one could see the generational spirit of Fox Elementary in action as Annie Campbell, a retired Fox Elementary School teacher, made the rounds and hugged a ton of families she had met and connected with over the years -- 29 in total -- of teaching in classroom 204.

“I've said over and over again, that chapters of our lives reside in this building,” Campbell said. “There's such a long sense of history in the relationships of the faculty but our connection to the community is so deep as well.”

Campbell taught first, second and third grade during her time at Fox Elementary. She said she’s taught long enough to teach children’s children and it’s hard to convey the sense of loss she feels now.

“In the field of education — which is so transformational — can be such a privilege. It's hard to convey that a building can be so much a part of that,” Campbell said. “But this building holds that in the polish of the wood floors, its high ceilings — you can hear the history when you walk through that building.”

Campbell said she can still hear years of laughter, the singing and violin concerts in the halls of Fox Elementary. Although its doors are closed for now, the history of Fox Elementary lives on.

“It's a privilege to be a part of transforming lives, but I’ll say, in this building, I know that my life was transformed,” Campbell said.