Concern for health of James River is high after five sewage leaks in 10 days

On Monday, Cohen returned to Pony Pasture, where she saw two 8-inch-by-11-inch signs advising river-goers of the danger. But there are multiple entry points to the water, and the signs were easy to miss, she said. A family was emerging from the water, so she told them about the risk of bacteria and advised they take a shower when they get home.

"This seems like an insufficient response to a potentially big problem for kids," Cohen said.

A retired pediatric nurse practitioner, Cohen volunteers with the medical reserve corps. Volunteers could have been stationed at the river to make sure visitors were aware of the risks, she said. Low-income people are the most likely to be affected.

"It's not the privileged people who are swimming in the river," she said.

Sharon Talarico, her partner who helped make the signs, said that if you didn't see the newspaper or television news, you wouldn't have known the state of the river Saturday morning.

The Virginia Department of Health distributed signs to each locality and asked them to be posted, a department spokesperson said. The city printed 30 signs and put them up at all boat launches and in kiosks along the James River Park System, said Jim Nolan, a spokesperson for the mayor.

***