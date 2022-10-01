Concertgoers arrive early to see hip hop legend perform at the Hippodrome after 2nd Street Festival cancellation

Sitting in a folding chair outside the Hippodrome on Saturday, King Solomon Samuel Shepherd said he was eager to be first in line to see the legendary hip hop artist Grandmaster Flash and feel young again.

Though the pioneering DJ had been scheduled to headline the 2nd Street Festival in Richmond this weekend, his performance was moved to the historic venue after anticipated severe weather from Hurricane Ian led organizers to cancel the annual event.

Samuel Shepherd, 66, said he was disappointed that the festival was canceled, but was nonetheless excited to see one of his favorite artists from back in the day at the same venue where he had won a talent contest singing when he was 5 years old.

"It's not often you get to see music that takes you back to your youth. And at this age I'm trying to grab everything I can to get me back," he said. "I can't physically go back, but mentally I can."

The 2nd Street Festival celebrates the rich culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood and the Black community, businesses and culture that shaped its legacy as “the Harlem of the South."

"It's tremendously important for people who have lived and seen the transformation of this community," Samuel Shepherd said.

Venture Richmond, the nonprofit that hosts the annual event, announced Thursday that it would cancel this year's edition as Ian was heading toward Virginia.

This year's scheduled headliner, Grandmaster Flash, was expected to be a huge draw for the event. Born Joseph Saddler, Flash is recognized as one of the original innovators of hip-hop and DJing from the late 1970s, developing several techniques that are still used today, such as record scratching and punch phrasing.

"The Message," the 1982 single by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, is considered by many as one of the most enduring classic hip-hop songs along with "Rapper's Delight" by the Sugar Hill Gang, helping elevate the New York City subculture to mainstream audiences around the globe four decades ago.

Concert goers arrived early at the Hippodrome on 2nd Street on Saturday knowing that it would be a popular show as entry was free. The festival usually draws about 25,000 visitors. The venue has a capacity for about 550 people.

Samuel Shepherd said he and his wife, who were first in line, arrived nearly two hours before the doors opened at 4:30 p.m.

Latif Khaliq, 54, who was standing not far behind them, said he was also sad to see the festival cancelled this year but was excited to see Grandmaster Flash for the first time since seeing him at the Richmond Coliseum 40 years ago.

"It was a good time then - not like today," he said. "Everybody would want to party and get along. ... Your parents could drop you off at the Coliseum with four or five of your friends, and you could have a good time. You wouldn't have to worry about somebody not showing up or something happening to them."

Khaliq said he also felt that Flash performing Saturday perfectly matches the spirit of the 2nd Street Festival, as it has become an annual tradition where old neighbors reunite and celebrate the memory of their community.

"When I see a familiar face, I'm joyful," he said. "It brings joy to me."