Consultant: Richmond's projected debt costs could require real estate tax increase by 2025

Richmond’s real estate tax rate is likely to remain level next year, but a rate increase could be necessary in three to six years due to rising debt costs for new schools, the city jail and other capital projects.

While administration officials say economic development projects or budget cuts could negate the need for more tax-generated revenue, a financial consultant for the city said Monday that they should spend more on debt service annually in order to sustainably manage the city’s debt.

“If you look at and think about how significantly the revenues have grown this year, those numbers are all achievable. But we still have to be careful,” said David Rose, an adviser with the Richmond-based financial advising firm Davenport and Co. “We want to be as transparent as possible — if we’re going to keep our strong credit ratings, we’re going to have to make sure that we always have enough revenues to take care of the debt service.”

The additional revenue would be meant to pay for recent capital expenditures and upcoming projects that are part of Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed $1.27 billion five-year capital improvement program. The capital spending plan includes cost estimates for a new George Wythe High School, vehicle fleet upgrades, a national slave history museum in Shockoe Bottom, and multiple road, utility and transit infrastructure projects.

The city has allocated $86.5 million in this year’s budget to pay for long-term debt service. Stoney’s $836 million general fund budget proposal includes $1.2 million more for the line item.

Davenport’s fiscal analysis shows that the city will need to generate an additional $3 million in tax revenue by the 2025 fiscal year to adequately cover its debt balance while adhering to several debt policies that Rose said credit rating agencies check when evaluating the city’s creditworthiness.

The projected expenditures would continue to rise to $14 million in subsequent years before beginning to taper down in 2030. The city-commissioned debt analysis calculates that a 4.5-cent increase could generate enough to cover those rising costs.

Those notes alarmed 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who said some of her constituents are already struggling with higher real estate taxes due to rising property values.

“When people hear this, they’re going to go crazy in our city. They’re paying way too much now,” Trammell said, before noting that the neighboring counties of Chesterfield and Henrico are considering real estate tax rate decreases.

Lincoln Saunders, the city’s chief administrative officer, stressed that Davenport is not recommending any tax increases and that the tax revenue information and other illustrations simply show anticipated cost increases.

“What I think this graph demonstrates is the need for economic development,” he said. “What is clear here is that we need to grow revenues.”

Following an earlier presentation of the Davenport report to a council committee last week, Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said it reinforced her opposition to a proposal from the mayor and other council members to lower the real estate tax rate by 2 cents if a casino resort project passes a potential referendum this fall. Richmond voters last year narrowly rejected the project.

Administration officials, however, said any revenue lost from the tax cut would be offset up by new tax revenues from the development.

“The revenue projections are conservative and do not include additional economic development growth,” including the casino project, said Petula Burks, a spokesperson for the mayor’s administration, of the Davenport report.

“Real estate revenue is only one element of the city’s portfolio. Economic development activity generates several other sources that are vital to the operations of the city.”

The Richmond City Council will continue budget development review in a work session on Monday at 1 p.m.