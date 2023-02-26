At 54 degrees and breezy, conditions for a duathlon race were not ideal, but the event was for a good cause and, aside from a few shivers, the participants seemed eager to compete.

They lined up in a parking lot at the West Creek Business Park in Goochland County and, when given the signal, the contestants dashed off for the first leg of the duathlon — a half-mile foot race. It was not long before the runners looped around the lot and reached a stand of bicycles, and pedaled away on the second leg of the competition — a 7.2-mile bike race.

As the race clock kept time, the competitors — from early teens to adults of both sexes — shed their bikes and finished the final leg of the race on foot, an additional 1.6 miles.

The first to finish, an adult male, clocked a time of 33:40. Close behind was a teenage boy at 34:04.

All of the racers at Sunday’s West Creek Endurance Festival were competing to help empower children in low-opportunity neighborhoods through the Live Red Foundation. The organization provides free fitness programs and teaches eight core life skills to children in 21 neighborhoods in Richmond that have been identified as scoring 10 or lower (out of 100) in childhood opportunity.

Children in those neighborhoods are 84% more likely to live in poverty as adults, and have a life expectancy eight years shorter than those in higher-opportunity neighborhoods, the foundation says.

“The way we raise money for free programs [for less fortunate children] is through our events,” said Michael Harlow, who serves as the foundation’s executive director and race director. “And we put on the majority of triathlons in the Richmond area, and we also put on some running events as well. All of our events have a youth focus, but we also have races for adults.”

Sunday’s endurance festival was the foundation’s first event of the season, and featured four races that ended with a 5k competition. Roughly 75 contestants were expected to participate.

“We’ve got some sponsors out, some food trucks — it’s going to be a fun day of celebrating fitness — as well as seeing people get active and have a great time,” Harlow said as he hauled gear out of a trailer about 90 minutes before the race. Even the weather cooperated. Overcast skies and chilly temperatures turned to sunny and slightly warmer as the first race got underway at around 1 p.m.

“We’ve done this three times in the past,” Harlow said of the West Creek Endurance Festival. “In the past, it’s only been a kids event. So this is our first year bringing adults to the event as well.”

The mission of the foundation is to give children hope. The organization’s programs challenge children physically while introducing them to core life skills such as goal setting, empathy, self-belief, mindfulness, self-control, positive risk taking, resilience and honesty. Live Red provides children in low-opportunity neighborhoods with safe, active play and physical education after school.

The foundation’s largest event will occur in April — the East Coast Triathlon Festival, now in its 12th year. “We have around 600, 700 participants and they come usually from 42 states and about six countries,” Harlow said.

The first-place winners in Sunday’s first event, the adult/junior duathlon, were:

Ellie Harlow, age 13-15 female group, 34:28; Tyler Peat, 13-15 male group, 34:04; Sylvie Aardema-Gagnon, 16-19 female group, 42:19; Nate McElduff, 16-19 male group, 36:37; Yulia Shatalov, 20-plus female adult group, 36:43; and William Cottrell, 20-plus male adult group, 33:40.

