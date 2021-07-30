Continue to stay out of the James River all weekend, health department advises after sewage leak

River-goers should stay out of the James River all weekend, the state health department said Friday, three days after a ruptured sewer line caused 300,000 gallons of raw sewage to dump into a creek that feeds into the river.

The Virginia Department of Heath first advised people to stay out of the water on Thursday, telling residents to avoid many of Richmond's most popular destinations, including Pony Pasture, Texas Beach and Belle Isle.

People were advised Thursday to stay out of the James from Robious Landing Park to Belle Isle; the department issued an update Friday saying they should continue to do so "out of an abundance of caution." VDH said additional water samples will be collected Monday and it will issue updated guidance Wednesday.

The latest guidance is based on samples collected July 28 in Tuckahoe Creek, which later revealed high levels of fecal bacteria. The sample did not indicate that raw sewage concentrations were in the connecting James River, but the health department is maintaining an abundance of caution due to the volume of sewage released into the creek and the potential for it to flow into the river.

The department also advised people to avoid both the eastern and western branches of Tuckahoe Creek beginning at River Road in Goochland County.