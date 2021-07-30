Continue to stay out of the James River all weekend, health department advises after sewage leak

River-goers should stay out of the James River all weekend, the state health department said Friday, three days after a ruptured sewer line caused 300,000 gallons of raw sewage to dump into a creek that feeds into the river.
The Virginia Department of Heath first advised people to stay out of the water on Thursday, telling residents to avoid many of Richmond's most popular destinations, including Pony Pasture, Texas Beach and Belle Isle.
People were advised Thursday to stay out of the James from Robious Landing Park to Belle Isle; the department issued an update Friday saying they should continue to do so "out of an abundance of caution." VDH said additional water samples will be collected Monday and it will issue updated guidance Wednesday.
The latest guidance is based on samples collected July 28 in Tuckahoe Creek, which later revealed high levels of fecal bacteria. The sample did not indicate that raw sewage concentrations were in the connecting James River, but the health department is maintaining an abundance of caution due to the volume of sewage released into the creek and the potential for it to flow into the river.
The department also advised people to avoid both the eastern and western branches of Tuckahoe Creek beginning at River Road in Goochland County.
It's not recommended that people swim, wade, tube, kayak or participate in any activity where submersion into the water is likely. Activities such as boating, fishing and canoeing, where avoiding contact with the water is possible, can continue.
Swallowing contaminated water can lead to stomach illness, vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, pain and fever. Touching it can infect the ears, nose, throat and skin. There has been no evidence of an impact on drinking water, the department said.
Children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems should be especially careful, said Margaret Smigo, the health department's waterborne hazards program coordinator. Several dozen people were seen at Belle Isle on Thursday afternoon, some unconcerned with the health department's warning. Others were unaware of the advisory and got out of the water as soon as they heard. And some chose to stay on the rocks away from the flowing stream.
A sewage main in Goochland County ruptured around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing the raw, undiluted sewage to flow into a ditch, which outfalls to Tuckahoe Creek. The leak was stopped by 11 p.m. that night and repairs are underway. The pipe was expected to be fixed Friday evening, the health department said.
Additional work to recover ponded sewage is underway and is continuing 24 hours a day through the weekend.
Tuckahoe Creek runs north to south before splitting in two near the Country Club of Virginia in Richmond. Segments of the creek run parallel to the James River from Robious Landing in the west, where Chesterfield, Goochland and Henrico Counties converge, to the east, where it again merges with the river near the Willey Bridge and again closer to downtown.
The portion of the river that is deemed unsafe is 12 miles long.
